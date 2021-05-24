MIDDLEBURY — On Monday, May 10, the Goshen softball team lost a doubleheader to Mishawaka on the road to fall to 11-10 on the season. The RedHawks were scuffling a little bit, having lost four-straight games at that point.
They haven’t lost since.
Goshen extended the win streak to seven games Monday night with a convincing 9-0 victory over Warsaw to begin Class 4A, Sectional 4 action at Northridge High School. Goshen (18-10) will now face Elkhart (10-9) in the sectional semifinals Wednesday night. Their game will start 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first semifinal game, which features Concord (8-17) taking on the host Raiders (23-3-1) at 5:00 p.m.
“It was a great win,” said Goshen coach Brent Kulp of Monday night’s triumph. “We’ve been turning the corner; we’ve just got to keep it going. And, right now, you’re playing for survival, and that’s what we said (to the team): you leave it on the field, because half the teams in the state (Monday) are done playing.”
Goshen’s win Monday also avenged two regular season losses to Warsaw. The Tigers beat the RedHawks, 5-1, on April 21 and 8-4 on May 7. Warsaw entered the contest with a 17-8 record.
RedHawk freshman catcher Jenna Roll said the two earlier losses to the Tigers motivated her team Monday night.
“I think we knew, this time, that we just needed to bring it,” Roll said.
Roll would have two of the biggest swings of the contest for Goshen. The first came in the bottom of the first inning, when she beat out a slow roller to the shortstop that allowed teammate Reghan Yoder to score, making it 1-0 RedHawks at the time.
The floodgates then opened for Goshen courtesy of a bases-clearing triple from Roll in the bottom of the fifth. Her shot that one-hopped off the right field wall brought home three runs, turning a 4-0 contest into a 7-0 runaway for Goshen.
“They always tell me to ‘find my pitch,’ so I kind of just battled through it,” said Roll of her key at-bat. “I tried to push it out of my head that the bases were loaded and just do what I know how to do.”
Roll was also rock solid behind the plate, even making a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning. Kulp commended the way she's played not only Monday, but all season.
“Jenna is a freshman, but she’s like an experienced player,” Kulp said. “She’s smart in the classroom, she’s weight lifting — the football coach (Kyle Park) sends me a text, ‘Your catcher just went up 25 pounds in the power clean!’ So, she’s doing a great job. She is a freshman, but she does not act like that. And, she’s a hard worker. She has grit, she has the moxie that coaches want and she’s coachable.”
Roll’s bat provided plenty of run support for Goshen pitcher Liz Ramirez. The junior pitched a complete game, allowing only five hits while striking out 10 batters. Ramirez and sophomore Tyra Marcum have carried the bulk of the pitching for the RedHawks this season, but Kulp said he’s relied more on the junior in the circle the last few weeks of the season.
“Liz has been doing a little bit more of the innings the last part of the year,” Kulp said. “Nothing against Tyra — Tyra’s struggled with a few pitches, and she’s still going to pitch and work some things out over the summer. We’ve been going with Liz a little bit more the last few weeks, and we’re on a little bit of a roll here.”
Goshen now prepares for an Elkhart team that they played twice this season. The RedHawks lost to the Lions, 6-0, on April 16 before walloping Elkhart, 17-4, eight days later in a tournament hosted by the Lions.
“Craig Sears has been doing this a long time, and he is notorious for getting his kids ready to play in the tournament,” said Kulp of the Elkhart coach. “So, we already know that. We know they have nine seniors; they’re going to come here ready to play. So, we have our work cut out for us. … We’ll come out again on Wednesday and see what happens.”
