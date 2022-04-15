GOSHEN – It’s early, but the Goshen RedHawks softball team looks poised to be a Northern Lakes Conference contender this season.
Through the first two games of the regular season, Goshen has outscored its opponents 25-6, beating Triton 14-3 on Thursday before dominating Elkhart at Shanklin Park, 11-3, Friday evening.
The Lions took an early lead on a first-pitch solo home run by junior Savannah Tulley to begin the game, but that lead would soon evaporate after Goshen managed to plate six runs in the bottom of the second to gain firm control of the contest.
“It’s still early, and we still have some stuff to work out,” Goshen head coach Brent Kulp said. “But I’ll tell you what, I do like what I’m seeing in the batter’s box so far. (Thursday) night, we had 15 hits and (Friday) we had a good amount of hits as well.
“The one thing I told my kids after this was to stop with the dumb mistakes. It should be an 11-1 game, but we had two unearned runs off of mistakes. We can’t be making those kind of mistakes, especially in NLC play later on. But overall, I’m happy, and the kids are doing a great job.”
Tully’s homer off Goshen pitcher Liz Ramirez didn’t rattle the senior much, if at all, as she’d go on to throw a complete game in the circle against the Lions.
Ramirez pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 on the night.
After a solid showing in relief on Thursday night, Ramirez has now given up just three earned runs in 10 innings pitched. She’s racked up 14 total strikeouts during that span as well.
“She’s our workhorse,” said Kulp of Ramirez. “She’s a senior captain, and I can’t say enough about her. Most kids would have lost their mental focus on (the Tulley home run). I was telling one of my coaches that in 23 years, I had never seen a first pitch home run like that. But she kept her composure and did a great job. With the weather, it was a little harder to grip the ball. Her curveball wasn’t as effective as it normally is, but her changeup was very effective.”
Ramirez would have plenty of run support from her teammates against Elkhart, especially during the bottom of the second inning.
The RedHawks batted around the lineup, scoring six runs on six hits to take a comfortable 6-1 lead over the Lions after two innings of play.
Goshen upped their advantage to two first, moving ahead 3-1 after three straight RBI singles from Ramirez and seniors Reghan Yoder and Emily Bradshaw.
Later, a walk forced by sophomore Jenna Roll with the bases loaded made it 4-1 with Reghan Yoder coming into score.
Freshman Ryen Yoder finished up the scoring with a two-RBI single that found its way into right field. She’d add a couple more RBIs later in the game, driving in four total runners on Friday night.
“This was actually her first game,” said Kulp of Ryen Yoder. “She couldn’t play (Thursday), so I was glad to see her out there. I was a little nervous at first, because with the bases loaded in the first inning, she watched strike three. But she came back after that and started hitting the ball well. She has a lot of ball ahead of her, so if she keeps working, I’d expect a lot of great things coming from her.”
Ryen Yoder and Roll combined to drive in eight of the team’s 11 runs against Elkhart, with Roll hitting the only home run of the game for Goshen. She tee’d off on the first pitch of her at-bat during the bottom of the third with two on and two out, sending the ball over the fence and into the trees in right center to put the RedHawks up 9-2 after three innings.
The RedHawks will look to keep their undefeated start alive when they match up with head coach John Skibbe and the Northeast Corner Conference’s Fairfield Falcons (2-2) for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
“It’s better than going 0-2, right?” Kulp said. “This start for our kids is good, but we also know that the NLC is a battle. I told them to enjoy it right now, but we have a doubleheader with another quality opponent this weekend. We’ll see what happens, but it’s been a good start.”
