DUNLAP — Concord finally got to play a softball home game and the Minutemen (2-2, 1-0) used the opportunity to post a convincing Northern Lakes Conference victory against Plymouth (0-8, 0-1).
After having numerous contests wiped out by weather, Concord beat the Pilgrims 15-2 in five innings Wednesday, April 21.
Conditions were windy and cool yet sunny. The field lapped up plenty of moisture from overnight snow which quickly melted away.
Coming in, the Minutemen lost 11-1 at South Bend Adams March 27 and 11-5 at Jimtown March 30 and beat Marian 9-5 April 15.
“It was pretty good for us to keep our momentum,” said Concord Andrea Bucher. “We tried to keep our offensive game going (with inside practices). There’s only so much we can do defensively inside.”
Led by junior Emily Bradshaw (3), junior Jazmin Flores (3), sophomore Allie Moss (2) and junior Kailee Beachy (2), every batter in the Concord order scored at least once against Plymouth.
Of the Minutemen’s 11 hits, Moss and sophomore Kaitlyn Reames produced two apiece against the tosses of Plymouth senior starter Kayleigh Einspahr and junior reliever Brooklyn Brennan.
“We need to wait a little bit and go to right field if we need to,” said Bucher of the patient approach she wants her hitters to take against slower pitchers. Host hitters also drew five walks and were struck by seven pitches.
Leading Concord in runs batted in were Moss, Flores, Kaitlin Reames and junior Tiffany Davila with two each.
Davila rapped a double during the Minutemen’s five-run first inning. Moss popped a two-batter during Concord’s eight-run third inning. The victors also plated two runs in the second inning.
Plymouth’s first four of five hits off Bradshaw were infield singles.
In the top of the fifth for John Johnson’s Pilgrims, junior Annastasia Hutchings and freshman Elsaya Bohm reached on infield hits and scored on senior Mia Wojcik’s two-out double to left field before Concord won by the 10-run rule in 1 hour, 24 minutes.
Right-hander Bradshaw racked up 10 strikeouts with two walks (both in the second inning).
“I was trying to see what she could throw in a conference game,” said Bucher, who was calling the pitches for Bradshaw and catcher Moss.
The Minutemen did not commit a fielding error (the Pilgrims made three).
As NLC play continues, Plymouth visits Mishawaka and NorthWood goes to Concord Thursday, April 22.
