GOSHEN — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh of a 6-6 game, Fairfield senior Laney Faldoe ripped a ball off the left field wall for a stand-up double. This brought teammate Ava Bontrager to the plate with a chance to be the hero.
Bontrager didn’t have to take the bat off her shoulder, though, as two wild pitches from Bremen pitcher Naomi Flores allowed Faldoe to advance to third and home, respectively, giving the Falcons a 7-6 victory over the Lions in both the home and season opener for Fairfield.
“It’s exciting,” said Faldoe of the season-opening win. “I was super glad to get the opportunity to be on second, and then be able to steal third and home. It was exciting.”
Faldoe’s run capped off a back-and-forth affair between the two teams on a chilly evening in Benton. Bremen struck first in the top of the second inning on an RBI double from Flores, only for Fairfield junior Brooke Sanchez to get that run back in the bottom half of the frame on a deep solo home run over the left field fence.
The Lions then worked some two-out magic in the third inning. After Falcon senior Kayla Miller recorded the first two outs of the inning, Bremen strung together a walk and four-straight singles, bringing three runs across the plate in the process and bolstering their lead to 4-1.
Fairfield would get two runs back in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run home run from junior Sydney Stutsman.
The bottom of the fifth is when the Falcons would take their first lead of the game. Senior Mackayla Stutsman tied it at four with an RBI triple. Then, sophomore Kenlee Gall grounded out to second base, allowing Mackayla Stutsman to score to make it a 5-4 Falcon advantage. Miller then stepped up and hit a moonshot after the left field wall, doubling the Fairfield lead to 6-4.
The Falcons hit three home runs Friday, and Faldoe’s double in the seventh hit off the top of the wall as well.
“My team and I, we’ve been working on batting a lot in practice,” Faldoe said. “We just really want to be able to hit the ball, and home runs are huge for us.”
“We’ve got some kids that can hit the ball; we definitely do,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe added. “It’s definitely going to be a weapon of ours this year. I mean, I love bunting and doing the small-ball, too. … We’ve got a really good balance, I think, of some speed and power. I think we can take advantage of both things.”
Bremen would not go away quietly, however. It took the Lions only three pitches to tie the game in the top of the seventh, as senior Hannah DePoy singled, setting up a two-run homer from freshman Mikayla Shivley to even the game at six. The Lions then loaded the bases with just one out, but Miller was able to pitch her way out of it.
Miller pitched a complete game, striking out six batters. Three fielding errors from the Falcons set up a couple of Bremen’s runs in the game, affecting Miller’s stat line some.
“There’s a lot of things we did well, especially being down 4-1,” Skibbe said. “We could’ve lost our composure, but we didn’t. I felt like we rallied. … Obviously, defensively, we know we have to play much better than that. We should’ve had better backing for Kayla — she faced them better than probably what the score was.”
As with all teams this spring, Fairfield was excited to be back out playing after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Faldoe said there were plenty of emotions running through her throughout the day.
“It was a bit nerve-wracking,” Faldoe said. “We felt like we, obviously, needed to clean some things up. We’re a little bit rusty from two years (off) and we have the sophomore class that hasn’t played with us yet. So, us morphing together and being able to play together was a really big thing. I think, after a couple of innings, we stayed calm and just went with it.”
Meanwhile, Skibbe had other things he was focusing on.
“Well first, you have to worry about the weather,” Skibbe said. “We had the field tarped, so we had to get the tarp off and get that done.
“The kids were just so encouraged — they wanted to play no matter what the situation was, so we did everything we could to make sure this day happened finally for those kids. … Just a great feeling to get a chance to get out here.”
Fairfield next plays Northridge on Monday in Middlebury. It’ll be the first game this season for the Raiders and first on their brand-new turf field.
