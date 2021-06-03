GOSHEN — On March 29, the Fairfield Falcons visited Northridge in what was only the second game of the young season for coach John Skibbe’s group.
The Falcons looked out of touch in all facets that evening, committing an eye-opening eight errors in the 18-0 loss to the Raiders.
“That game. I don’t even really know how to describe it,” said Fairfield senior Kayla Miller. “I don’t think we were mentally with it, and I don’t think we believed in ourselves. … It was definitely a mutual feeling (on the team) that we were going to do whatever it took to make sure something like that didn’t happen again.”
Fast forward a little over two months, and the Falcons are now two wins away from a state championship appearance.
After winning 24 of 27 games following the loss to the Raiders, clinching a Northeast Corner Conference regular season title and earning both sectional and regional championships, Fairfield (25-4) will be looking for more on Saturday against Western Boone (19-11) at semistate.
The Falcons have seen so much success this season due to the team’s overall balance in the circle, on the field and in the batter’s box. The depth and veteran leadership has also helped the group’s chemistry and togetherness blossom as the season has gone on.
“It’s been a great run,” Skibbe said. “You never know what to expect at the beginning of the season, especially after last year. This team has really found its niche when it comes to the things they do well to get them to this spot. When you throw everything together as far as the pitching and hitting, the hitting on this team has been in the top two or three of any team I’ve coached.
“The pitching has also been really solid. We were never going to be the team that strikes out a ton of batters, so we’ve continued to grow defensively as well because of that.”
The Falcons have especially been balanced at the plate, with five starters hitting .372 or better. Sydney Stutsman (.521, three home runs and 31 RBI) and Brooke Sanchez (.500, seven home runs and 36 RBI) have led the way for Fairfield against opposing pitchers.
In the circle, Miller has consistently gotten better over the course of the season for the Falcons. She’s gone 16-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 22 appearances. In three games this postseason, Miller’s allowed just two earned runs on 11 hits to go along with 16 strikeouts.
“When she gets in that rhythm, it’s tough,” Skibbe said. “She gets better as the game goes on. … She’s handled things really well, and that’s because of how mentally mature she is. Physically, she’s really taken care of her body this year; better than in the past. She’s put a focus on getting stronger, and that’s just a testament to her working on the physical aspect on top of the mental aspect she brings to the game.”
Fairfield will open semistate play on Saturday afternoon at Frontier High School in Chalmers against a solid Stars team from Thorntown, which is about 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis.
Western Boone had an up-and-down season overall, but the Stars have really hit their stride in recent games. So far this postseason, they’ve outscored their opponents 30-3, highlighted by an 8-1 win over Seeger (20-4) in the sectional championship.
Western Boone’s been a chore to hit against because of southpaw Hannah Redlin. The senior is 12-4 with a 1.93 ERA in 24 appearances this season.
At the plate, the Stars feature five batters that hit .330 or better. Sophomore Emily Conyer tops that list with a .436 batting average. Senior Mya Fisher leads the team in home runs (5) and RBI (32).
“Obviously if you’ve made it this far, you’ve been playing well. There’s no doubt about that,” Skibbe said. “You aren’t going to run into teams that are weak in any areas. You look at (Western Boone) and they have their top four or five hitters that are really good. … They play a quality schedule down in the Indianapolis area. But we’ve played teams in North Miami, Western and Fort Wayne Dwenger. So I think we’ve faced enough teams that do things differently that we’ll be able to compete against whoever we run into the rest of the postseason.”
If the Falcons do advance past the Stars, a matchup with either Frankton (18-5) or top-ranked Pioneer (32-2) awaits at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
“You can never assume that you’ll score runs because you can’t count on offense,” said Skibbe when asked what his team will need to do to see success on Saturday. “One thing you can count on though is the pitching and defense. We’re going to have to play our best defense of the year. If we have three or four errors, we’re going to be coming home. During the regular season, when we struggled on defense, we’d find a way to score enough runs to win. That won’t happen against these good teams we face this weekend.”
