GOSHEN — Against a complete team like Eastside, Fairfield needed to play almost perfect to beat the Blazers and earn itself an NECC Tournament championship on its home field.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, perfection wasn’t in the cards Friday night.
The home team would commit eight errors in the field, produce just one run at the plate and allow 14 Blazers to score during the 14-1 loss in five innings at Fairfield High School.
“We know what we need to do,” Fairfield head coach John Skibbe said. “We know there are some things we need to fix to get better. That’s just part of the process. Eastside is a good, quality team. When you face a team of this caliber and you give them four or five outs in an inning, you’re burying yourself.
“From what I’ve seen, (Eastside) deserves to be the conference tournament champions. They’re the cream of the crop in the conference.”
The error woes for Fairfield began early, with Eastside capitalizing fully on the mistakes in the first inning.
A pair of walks and a pair of errors would tell the story in the top of the first with the Blazers sending four batters across the plate during the half inning.
A two-out, two-RBI single from Eastside junior Grace McClain put the Blazers ahead 2-0 early. Two batters later, junior Natalie Lower hit a hard ground ball that escaped underneath the glove of Fairfield junior Amelia Black at second base. The ball would roll into the outfield, allowing McClain and junior Grace Kreischer to come home and give the Blazers a 4-0 lead.
In the top of the third with the score still 4-0, the Falcons were an out away from retiring the side until the mistakes turned up once again.
McClain would get on base after being hit by a pitch. Then, a routine pop fly by Kreischer would be dropped by Fairfield junior Kenlee Gall at shortstop, putting the Blazers in business again.
After a walk drawn by Lower, Eastside senior Cadence Gardner smacked a ground ball through the hole and into center, scoring McClain and Kreischer to make it a 6-0 game in the top of the third inning.
“When they got runners in scoring position, they’d always get the big hit,” said Skibbe of Eastside. “With two outs, they got runners on and, boom, they got a big hit. They came through with the hits, and we didn’t. Plus, we kind of helped them out on the other side with the errors.
“Our goal for each game is to have two errors or less, and we’ve done that nine or 10 times this season. So it was a bit surprising to see the problems we had and some of them were routine. Pop ups, ground balls, the errors were not committed because of the way the balls were hit. It’s just something we have to fix.”
The Falcons managed to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third after a ground ball hit to shortstop by junior Makenna Steele was turned into a fielder’s choice by senior Faith McClain after she took the out at second base. That decision allowed Gall to score from third, making it 6-1 after three innings.
From there though, the Blazers would continue to rack up the runs.
In the top of the fourth, four Eastside base runners scored behind RBIs from Grace McClain, Kreischer and Lower.
Grace McClain’s sacrifice fly to right brought in a run, a double by Kreischer to the fence in right field scored two and a single to left by Lower added one more to hand Eastside a commanding 10-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the fourth.
The Blazers would later score four runs on five hits during the top of the fifth to build the 13-run lead they’d win with after a run-rule shortened decision following five innings.
With the win, Eastside remains undefeated at 13-0. During NECC Tournament play, the Blazers outscored their opponents, 46-8, on their way to the title.
Fairfield now sits at 8-4 and will get another opportunity to play the Blazers at home Tuesday.
“We can’t dwell on this,” Skibbe said. “These kids know what to do. It’s all about taking those little steps to get better, and that’s all we can really focus on.”
