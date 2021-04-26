GOSHEN — Close games often come down to stopping the opponents’ opportunities.
Getting Class 2A No. 25-ranked Eastside to strand runners at third base in two of its last three at-bats Monday, Class 2A No. 15 Fairfield earned a 6-5 victory over the Blazers in the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference softball tournament.
“One of our goals is not to leave a runner on third with less than two outs,” said Falcons coach John Skibbe, who saw his team do that in a scoreless sixth inning. “You’ve got to put the ball in play.”
The Blazers scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but left runners at third in both those frames.
The third out in the Eastside sixth was a strikeout.
“That was key,” Skibbe said.
The Blazers left three total runners on base for the game.
Led by junior Sydney Stutsman (3), senior Laney Faldoe (2), senior Kayla Miller (2) and senior Madison Berkey (2), Fairfield collected 12 hits against three different pitchers — junior Josie Richman, sophomore Natalie Lower and freshman Moyra McAtee.
“Right now we’re seeing the ball really well at the plate,” Skibbe said. “When they brought in (rise-baller Lower in the fourth inning), we took a little while to adjust. We did a good job of finally adjusting to her. She was getting ahead in the count. We had to be aggressive and get that first pitch.”
Miller went the distance in the circle for the Falcons and retired the side in order in the seventh. She finished with a six-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.
“Kayla did a good job of keeping the ball down,” Skibbe said. “Not very many balls got to the outfield.”
One that did was turned into a diving catch by sophomore left fielder Bailey Willard in the fifth inning that took a hit away from junior McKenna Hoffelder.
With the help of five Fairfield errors, Eastside’s first four runs were unearned — two in the second inning, one in the third and one in the fifth.
The Blazers notched an earned run in the sixth to pull within 6-5.
Junior Faith McClain led off with a double to center and scored on sophomore Grace McClain’s one-out single to left.
The Falcons went up 6-4 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sydney Stutsman singled to center field, moved to second and third on wild pitches and scored on Miller’s ground out.
Sophomore Makenna Steele lashed a single to left and came home on Berkey’s two-out single to left.
Fairfield tallied one run in the third inning for a 4-3 lead.
Miller led off with a single to left, moved to second on an Eastside fielding error then third on a wild pitch. Steele lofted a sacrifice fly to center to plate Miller.
The Falcons scored a two-out run in the second inning for a 3-2 advantage. Senior Mackayla Stutsman bashed a double to center and went to third on the same play thanks to an Eastside error. She scored on Faldoe’s single to left.
Fairfield took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With one out, Faldoe singled to left and trotted home ahead of Brooke Sanchez, who clubbed a 1-2 pitch from Richman for a two-run home run. The ball landed near the scoreboard in left-center.
The Falcons (11-1) earned the right to play in a second-round game Tuesday at Central Noble (a 10-0 winner Monday against Garrett). Eastside fell to 11-2.
“I think Fairfield played cleaner than we did,” Blazers coach Emily Sell said. “When we come into games like this, we have to play our best. I don’t think today was our best.”
Fairfield has earned three conference tournament championships, the last coming in 2016.
