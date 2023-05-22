NAPPANEE — A long ball for Fairfield and an uprising for East Noble — both in the latter innings — led to victories Monday in the first round of the IHSAA Class 3A NorthWood Sectional 21 softball tournament.
In games played on the turf at NorthWood Field of Dreams Complex, Fairfield bested Wawasee 7-5 and East Noble downed West Noble 12-2 in six innings.
Fairfield (16-13) advances to play Lakeland (13-12) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by East Noble (17-9) vs. NorthWood (8-15) in the semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Wawasee finished 12-13 and West Noble wrapped 2023 at 6-14.
FAIRFIELD 7, WAWASEE 5
Junior Jayslynn Hall socked a 1-1 pitch for a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Falcons up 6-5.
“She’s one of those kids who’ll hit the ball to right, she’ll hit the ball to left,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe said. “She sprays it all over the place and she has good power.
“That was key after (Wawasee) scoring four runs (in the bottom of the fourth) that we came back and did that right away. Other than that one inning we did a good job of sitting them down.”
Fairfield scored the game’s first run in the second inning. Senior Makayla Culp reached base on a two-base error and later trotted home on a Hall sacrifice fly to right.
The Falcons went up 4-0 with three runs in the second.
Senior Bailey Willard reached on an error and was spelled by sophomore pinch runner Lily Treat (who later scored on an error).
Senior Kenlee Gall produced an infield single and scored on an error. Junior Breah Gill lashed a one-out single to right to drive in Gall and later scored on Wawasee’s third error of the frame.
“They gave us some chances and we took advantage of it,” Skibbe said.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Junior Jaclynn Worrell beat out an infield single and scored on sophomore Ava Couture’s double to left.
The Warrior fourth featured three of the team’s five hits on the night and a pair of Fairfield errors.
Runs were tallied by freshman Heatherlynn Holder, Worrell, Couture and junior Haylee Allen.
“We told the girls before the game that they have run-ruled teams and rallied back to win games and you have it in you no matter what,” Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie said. “So don’t give up until everything’s done. They fought really hard.”
The Falcons added a run in the sixth inning.
Gall smacked a one-out double to left and later scored on a wilds pitch.
Sophomore Faith Berkey (11-3) went the distance in the circle for Fairfield, striking out seven, walking three and allowing the five hits, including doubles to Couture and Allen.
Allen (7-8) pitched for the Warriors and surrendered seven hits, including Hall’s homer and Gall’s two-bagger.
Graduation takes just one player for the Warriors — senior shortstop Arisai Garcia.
“I hope this moment doesn’t kill them, but makes them hungry and they’ll get better in the off-season,” McRobbie said.
EAST NOBLE 12, WEST NOBLE 2 (6 INNINGS)
The Knights broke open a close game with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and nine in the sixth in besting the Chargers by the mercy rule.
East Noble was up 3-2 thanks to a solo homer by senior Eliot Rouch during a two-run fifth.
Senior Hailey Moser had put West Noble ahead 2-1 by clubbing a 1-0 pitch over the fence in left in the fourth.
“That was quite an exciting moment,” said Chargers coach Kaylie Warble. “We were definitely in the game and that last inning got away from us.”
Twelve Knights came to the plate in the sixth. Warble changed pitchers — from junior starter Riley Krider (4-8) to sophomore Kaycee Klingaman — during the inning.
“(Rider’s) shoulder was hurting,” Warble said. “It’s been bothering her a lot at the end of this season.”
Warble was upbeat about the future.
“We have a lot of build on,” the coach said. “We made a lot of improvements from last year to this year.”
Senior Cadence Smith (5-2) was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts for East Noble.