ALBION — Fairfield’s wild ride during the NECC Tournament continued on Tuesday night against Central Noble.
After beating Eastside 6-5 on Monday, the Falcons had a taste for the dramatics once again on the road against the Cougars.
Despite falling behind early and failing to capitalize with runners in scoring position a few times before extras, coach John Skibbe’s group put it all together during the eighth inning to beat Central Noble 8-4 and advance to play Westview on Thursday in the tournament semifinals.
“I could’ve never wrote that script with what happened (Tuesday),” Skibbe said. “We knew coming in that Central Noble had a good pitcher. Thankfully we didn’t leave (the school) until after four, so we got some extra batting practice in, and I think that really helped. … And, you know, we’ve been hitting the ball all year. We didn’t get a bundle of hits, but we did enough at crucial times to helps us come through, and that says a lot to the confidence the kids have right now.”
It was clear the Falcons would be in for a dogfight from the beginning. Central Noble’s Jenica Berkes sat Fairfield down in order in the top of the first, and the bats put in work during the bottom of the frame to give the Cougars an early 1-0 lead after an inning of play.
During the top of the next frame though, the Falcons tied it up behind a couple of multi-base hits. Makenna Steele sent a fly ball to left that got over the head of Central Noble right fielder Ashleigh Gray to score Kayla Miller from second after she doubled earlier.
The Cougars would then benefit from some bad defensive errors in the bottom of the second. With two Cougar runners in scoring position following a wild pitch from Brooke Sanchez, the Falcon pitcher made another crucial mistake a few pitches later by forcing an errant throw to third that allowed Ashleigh Gray to trot in from 60 feet away. Later, a passed ball scored another run for the Cougars to make it 3-1 after two innings.
The Falcons and Cougars traded a run each during the fourth before Fairfield came up huge in the fifth. Back-to-back-to-back hits from the Falcons, highlighted by an RBI triple from Sanchez, produced two runs to knot things up at four. Sydney Stutsman was responsible for the second RBI of the frame, bringing in Sanchez from third after an RBI single of her own.
The game stayed tied during the final few innings behind solid pitching from Miller, but Fairfield failed to take the lead on multiple occasions late, including a bases-loaded with one out opportunity in the top of the seventh.
Despite that, Miller — who came in to replace Sanchez in the bottom of the fourth — kept the pressure on the Cougars by pitching a 1-2-3 inning to send the game into extras.
“Kayla did a super job of coming in there,” Skibbe said. “She gave up the one run in the fourth, but after that, she kept them really off balance. She really pitched her game toward the end.”
The eighth inning looked like the same story for the Falcons with a runner on second base and two outs. This time though, Fairfield wouldn’t miss on its opportunity. Laney Faldoe’s slow roller to the left side of the infield forced a hurried throw by Central Noble, which got past the first baseman and allowed Jaidyn Rhodes to hurry in all the way from second.
The Falcons would add a little insurance by earning three more RBI hits during the frame from Sanchez, Sydney Stutsman and Miller to make it 8-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Miller sat the Cougars down in order again to seal Fairfield’s huge extra-inning victory.
“The thing is, these kids have confidence in each other,” Skibbe said. “They got each other’s back, and they know that next kid’s going to come through if they don’t. The unity of this group right now is really solid, and that sometimes says more than the pitching, hitting and fielding does. … It was a great win, but now we have another tough challenge on Thursday. I told the kids to enjoy this one, but (Wednesday) we’ll be going to work on Westview.”
Note: to read about Fairfield’s win over Eastside Monday, visit our website, goshennews.com/sports.
