GOSHEN – For the fourth time since coach John Skibbe took over the program in 1993, the Fairfield Falcons are regional champions.
The Falcons looked like the more prepared team from the first pitch and took firm control of the game early behind nearly flawless efforts in all three facets of the game.
Starting pitcher Kayla Miller was dealing, the bats were cracking and the defense was sparkling as Fairfield scored 10 runs on seven hits to shutout South Adams 10-0 in five innings to advance to semistate.
“I was just really pleased with our overall play,” Skibbe said. “We knew that (South Adams) bunted the ball and ran the bases real well. We managed to keep them off the bases and kind of took that away from them when we got that early lead. … Extremely happy with how we hit the ball. That’s kind of been our tone all year. We’ve hit the ball well, especially against the style of pitching we saw (Tuesday). If you miss your spots, we’ll hit the ball.”
The feel from the Fairfield dugout looked both loose and locked in against a South Adams team that seemed to be pressing from the start. Miller took quick advantage of that against the Starfires by pitching a quick 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first.
Fairfield would waste no time putting runs on the board after scoring two during the bottom of the first. Brooke Sanchez was responsible for the first run after blasting an RBI single through the left side of the infield to plate Mackayla Stutsman from second. Later in the frame, MaKenna Steele hit her own RBI single to left field that scored Sydney Stutsman with two outs.
For Miller, that’d be all the run support the senior would need. She’d pitch all five innings in the circle, giving up no runs on three hits to go along with five strikeouts against a very capable South Adams lineup.
“The South Adams coach came over after and told me they missed their spots and we were able to hit the ball,” Skibbe said. “Kayla though didn’t miss her spots very often. She hit her spots. We could go inside, we could go outside, we could go pretty much wherever, and that’s so crucial. You don’t have to throw the ball 60 miles per hour if you hit your spots and change your speeds. And she proved that.”
The Falcons upped their lead to four during the bottom of the third after taking advantage of a couple Starfire mistakes. A routine ground ball hit to third by Sydney Stutsman was misplayed by South Adams first baseman Savannah Alberson. That error allowed Sanchez to score all the way from third to make it 3-0. Later in the inning, a wild pitch by South Adams scored Stutsman from third to give Fairfield a 4-0 lead after three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Falcons blew the game open and all but secured a berth to semistate. Fairfield’s scoring started with a monster blast over the right field wall by freshman Jayslynn Hall. The reminder of the inning saw Laney Faldoe, Sanchez, Miller and Steele all bring in RBIs in what would be a six-run frame for Fairfield.
“We won 4-2 against Westview and 4-2 against Central Noble,” Skibbe said. “We wanted to get more than four this time. That home run by Hall I think really got us going to finish the game out.”
The Falcons (25-4) outhit the Starfires (18-14) seven to three and were led by Sanchez, Miller and Steele who each accounted for two RBI on Tuesday night.
Fairfield now gets ready for Western Boone – who beat Whitko 10-0 on Tuesday to advance – on Saturday afternoon at Frontier High School near Lafayette.
“This team has really put the regular season and the postseason together,” Skibbe said. “They play with confidence and have good chemistry together. … It just says something about the senior leadership that we have, and even the two juniors as well. … This was a great win. I know we have challenges ahead of us, but we’re looking forward to getting that chance. These seniors aren’t ready to check out.”
