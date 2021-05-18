GOSHEN – After Tuesday’s game, Fairfield’s eight seniors lined up along the third-base line with family members to celebrate their Falcon careers.
After the speeches were finished and all of the pictures were taken, the group of seniors sat in front of the dugout and tore through gift bags they were given before the ceremony. As the pleasant smell of lavender and other similar scents permeated through the air from the candles nestled within the wrapping, Fairfield coach John Skibbe looked on with a smile on his face.
“We have a great group of seniors that really put in the time, and I can’t thank them enough,” Skibbe said. “We started coaching them at 14U. So this is the sixth year we’ve coached them. This is always a tough time of year. It’s definitely bittersweet.”
It was a bittersweet night indeed, because in spite of the Senior Night emotions, Fairfield dominated on the field to beat Westview 20-7 in five innings and secure its first Northeast Corner Conference regular season title since 2008.
“Central Noble got beat (on Tuesday), so that means we’ve won the conference outright,” Skibbe said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve won it. That means a lot to me, because it means you’re consistent the whole year. … That really shows the maturity of this team. Besides the seniors, we have two juniors that played as freshmen and understand the game. It’s great to have all that maturity, and I think that’s what we’ve seen this whole year from the group.”
Westview (15-5) – this year’s NECC Tournament champions – weren’t playing for a shot at the regular season title, so coach Jeremy Williams decided on a lineup move that changed the entire complexion of the contest.
Warriors ace Alexys Antal (13-3, 1.35 ERA, 238 strikeouts to 28 walks) started in left field instead of in the circle; a plan Williams said was a no-brainer.
“I was looking at the numbers, and I knew we weren’t going to get conference,” he said. “So really, now we’re just trying to get everyone rested and prepared for sectional week next week.”
Without Antal hurling rise balls past opponents at the plate, the Falcons (20-3) took full advantage from the first pitch. During the bottom of the first, Fairfield got started modestly by scoring two runs on two hits to take a 2-0 lead into the second inning.
Fairfield pitcher Kayla Miller – who didn’t allow a hit during her three-inning outing – shut the Warriors down quickly in the top of the second to setup what would be an avalanche of offense from the Falcons during the bottom half of the inning.
With Westview’s Savana Strater struggling in the circle, Fairfield scored a jaw-dropping 14 runs on only four hits. Three hit-by-pitches, four errors and five walks during the half inning helped the Warriors fall behind by 16 after just two innings of play.
The two highlights of the half inning came from Fairfield’s Makenna Steele and Miller. Steele sent a two-run shot over the left field wall and Miller brought in a run after she lined an RBI double deep into right field.
The Falcons built their lead to as large as 18 before Westview took advantage of a pitching change in the top of the fifth. The Warriors scored five runs on two hits featuring a three-run bomb from Addie Bender to score teammates Brianna Caldwell and Antal.
Bender led the team with three RBI, Kelsey Rich had two and Antal ended the game with one.
The Warriors only surrendered nine hits, but the combination of six costly errors to go along with 13 walks will rarely ever be overcome.
“My first message to them was we can’t let this hover over us,” Williams said. “We had a feeling it was going to be a high-scoring game. I felt we should’ve kept up with them a little better. Our bats came alive a little too late. So I told them to shake it off. It means nothing. We just have to clean up the errors and stuff like that in practice and on Thursday (against Eastside), and we’ll be ready to go.”
For the Falcons, Brooke Sanchez went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Kenlee Gall was 2-for-2 with three RBI and Miller also tied for the lead after going 1-for-2 with three RBI of her own. Sydney Stutsman (1-for-2, two RBI) and Steele (1-for-2, two RBI) did some damage on Tuesday night as well.
“Defensively, we’ve got to be at our best,” Skibbe said. “Because we’ve hit the ball well all year, especially lately. We just seemed to get zoned in, and we pound the ball from top to bottom (of the lineup). We’re still fine-tuning some things, but my biggest thing this year has been staying out of their way. … These kids here, they know what to do.”
