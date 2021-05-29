TOPEKA — Hugs, smiles, confetti and a championship trophy.
Those four things are what set the scene on Westview High School’s softball field after the Fairfield Falcons beat the Warriors 4-2 to win Saturday’s Class 2A Sectional 35 Championship.
“Obviously, it’s huge,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe said. “You see all the seniors that we have, and that’s special for them. … We didn’t start out this game great. We struggled a bit defensively. But against a great pitcher, we found a way to score four runs and that seems to be the goal. We get four runs, and we seem to win.”
The Falcons advanced to the sectional final behind a similar 4-2 win over Central Noble on Thursday. Starting pitcher Kayla Miller set her team up for success then, and she’d help do the same on Saturday.
The senior pitched a complete game and gave up just two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out eight. After pitching seven innings in the sectional semifinals, Miller’s now pitched 14 innings, has given up two earned runs on eight hits while striking out 11 this postseason.
“She keeps everything off balance,” said Westview coach Jeremy Williams, referring to Miller. “She’s got a good fastball that makes you have quick hands. Then she throws that wicked changeup that breaks outside and gets girls really off balance. … Those are the things that we kept preaching was focus, balance and patience. We just couldn’t sit back on it.”
Although Miller was locked in, the Warriors were up on the scoreboard first. During the bottom of the second, Westview’s Hailee Caldwell reached on an error and later stole second to put herself in scoring position with no outs. Back-to-back groundouts by Hope Bortner and Jocelynn Schrock moved Caldwell over both times to score the senior and make it 1-0 Westview.
In the circle, Westview’s Alexys Antal pitched a two-hit shutout against Fairfield back on April 30. This time, though, she wasn’t as successful.
The Falcons got to Antal early by manufacturing two crucial hits in the bottom of the second. Sydney Stutsman led off the inning with a single, and two at-bats later, MaKenna Steele sent a pitch over the right field fence to give Fairfield a 2-1 advantage.
The Warriors would pick up their pitcher in the top of the fourth when Hope Bortner’s two-out RBI double brought Addison Bender in from second to tie the game. However, during the bottom half of the inning, the Falcons tee’d off on Antal’s at the plate. Coach John Skibbe’s team put together two runs on three hits during the frame, with Carsin Stutzman and Miller each producing RBI singles.
Antal pitched six innings, gave up four earned runs on six hits and struck out nine.
“Just the repetition of seeing some heat and some hard stuff,” said Skibbe when asked how they saw success against Antal. “We don’t see somebody that throws 60-63 very much during the season. … I give Steele a lot of credit. That home run really just propelled us in knowing that we could (have success) I think. That was obviously a huge hit, and we had a couple other big hits later on.”
Westview managed two hits and two runners in scoring position between the fifth and seventh innings, but it’d be unable to take advantage. Overall, the Warriors stranded five runners in scoring position on Saturday.
“The way we warmed up and the way we hit (Friday) in practice, I thought we were ready,” Williams said. “Honestly, I think the mistakes that we made on the field carried over and got in our heads. Some old ghosts came back and got us. It seems like this happens to us every year.”
Westview (17-6) ends the season on a sour note, but earned an NECC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2007 in what was one of the more successful seasons in program history under Williams.
“This is probably the best season I’ve had,” he said. “You end like this, and it feels like the world’s falling, and you’ve had a horrible season. So you try to find the brightness in it, and that’s kind of what I was telling them. … I can’t put into words how fantastic of a season this has been, and I think we’ll be even better next year.”
Fairfield (24-4) now moves on to the regional round against South Adams (17-12) at home on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
“We’ll find out on Tuesday,” said Skibbe when asked if his team is hungry for more. “They’ve been focused the whole year. They’re ready to run it out as far as we can take it, I’m sure of that.”
