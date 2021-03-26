GOSHEN — West Noble’s first game in nearly two years was celebrated appropriately by a dazzling display of fireworks coming from Charger bats at the plate.
Coach Rich Click’s team scored 11 runs on eight hits, spearheaded by an eight-run outburst in the top of the second inning to hold off Goshen at Shanklin Park on Friday to win their season opener 11-8.
“I’m not at all surprised,” said Click when asked about his team’s season-opening performance on Friday night. “This is the most athletic team that West Noble softball has had in a number of years. I expect good things. We have good senior leadership, we’re senior-heavy this year and all around, we’re, again, just very athletic.”
Goshen came into the game 1-0 after a 19-1 drubbing of South Bend Riley on Wednesday, but the Chargers were the ones that looked like they had already played a game after nearly two years removed from competition.
West Noble and Goshen traded runs in the first inning, but a close and competitive game took a dramatic turn during the top-half of the second.
RedHawks starting pitcher Tyra Marcum looked primed to get out of the half inning unscathed with two outs and runners on second and third, but Charger senior Victoria Franklin had other ideas. Franklin smacked a line drive to left that scored senior Angela Caldwell to put West Noble up 2-1.
The two-out inning continued from there, along with the runs and hits. Freshman Julia Vargas, seniors Kaycee Click and Taytlynn Forrer each had RBI hits in order to chase Marcum and extend the Charger lead to 6-1 in the top of the second.
West Noble had one more big hit during the half inning — a three-run blast from sophomore Hailey Moser that ballooned the lead to eight. Moser had two extra-base hits on the night, ending the game with four RBI.
“I expect that, and then some,” said Click of his offense. “There are some girls that are really good hitters that maybe didn’t show that today, but will show out. When everybody’s on fire on this team, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Down 9-1, the RedHawks didn’t quit on the game and rallied a bit soon after to avoid the possibility of a run rule later on in the contest.
Goshen put three runs of its own on the board during the bottom of the second inning behind a bases-clearing triple to center by junior Olivia Koshmider that scored senior Jordan Degraff, junior Emma Detwiler and senior Klairece Sweet.
“We finally settled down and made it a ballgame,” Goshen coach Brent Kulp said. “But we have to stop the bleeding when it snowballs. We had the two outs and had the obstruction call on the rundown, and that right there would’ve been three outs. Our kids didn’t quit, and we battled until the end. … We’re a very young team, and we’re still learning, and on the other side of that, you really have to give credit to West Noble too. They came in here and got their money’s worth.”
In the top of the fourth, the five-run deficit went back up to seven for the RedHawks after the Chargers added runs by Lily Nelson — who scored on an error — and Forrer after Moser belted her second hit of the game to the gap in left.
Goshen later trimmed the lead to four after a three-run half inning during the bottom of the fifth that forced West Noble to make a change from Kaycee Click. Franklin replaced her senior teammate in the circle with two on and one out and opened up the outing by hitting Detwiler to load the bases.
The RedHawks had a prime opportunity to trim the lead even further, but Franklin stayed composed and retired Trinity Nemeth and Sweet on back-to-back at-bats to end the threat.
Coach Kulp’s group trimmed the West Noble advantage to three in the bottom of the sixth and had two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh, but Koshmider struck out swinging to end any shot of a Goshen comeback.
The Chargers match up with South Bend Riley for a doubleheader on Saturday, looking to quickly build off the momentum from the season opener. Goshen will head to Jimtown High School for its first road game of the season on Monday.
“It’s a wonderful win,” Click said. “We haven’t beat Goshen in quite a few years. We’re looking good this year. I’m really excited for the season, the girls are excited to finally get out and play after what COVID took away. West Noble softball is really on an upswing right now, and we’re excited about it.”
