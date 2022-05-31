MIDDLEBURY — A total of seven errors — including three each in the first and fifth innings — was too much to overcome for Northridge in a 17-4 Class 4A regional loss to Penn Tuesday at Northridge High School.
Of the 17 runs given up by the Raiders, only five were earned, giving 12 tallies for the Kingsmen via Northridge mistakes.
“There were probably nine errors; two that never made it to the board,” Northridge coach Ray Caples said. “I hate it for the seniors. We’re so much better than nine errors and giving up 17 runs. That’s about all I can say about that.”
It’s Penn’s eighth-straight regional championship, four of which have come against the Raiders. The Kingsmen (22-9) now advance to the two-game semistate round this Saturday at Harrison High School in Lafayette.
Northridge (20-10) started the game with three-straight errors. A single from Kingsmen freshman Izabelle Hanna ended with her on third base after the ball got away from Northridge left fielder Ava Gilbert. Alexis Riem’s ground ball to second baseman Rielyn Goodwin in the next at-bat resulted in another error, scoring Hanna.
Freshman Ava Zachary then hit a ground ball to Northridge shortstop Meredith Frey, who tried to throw the ball to second base to get a force out. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Frey’s throw sailed into right field, which allowed Riem to come around and score and Zachary to advance to third.
Abigail Widmar then laid down a beautiful bunt single, scoring Zachary to give Penn a 3-0 lead just four batters into the game.
Northridge would settle down from there, as senior pitcher Abby Hostetler got the next three batters out to retire the side.
It would remain a three-run game until the top of the third inning. With two outs and a runner on second base, Kingsmen junior Kiley Hinton uncorked a two-run home run over the left-center fence, extending the visitors’ lead to 5-0.
In the bottom of the third is when Northridge would show some life at the plate, scoring all four of their runs in the frame. After Grace Urbanski started the inning by drawing a walk, Hostetler drove her in with an RBI double. Northridge then capitalized on some fielding blunders of Penn, as Goodwin reached on an error from Widmar.
This brought up Grace Lueking, who would deliver a two-RBI single to score courtesy runner Cydel Miller (running for Hostetler) and Goodwin. Lueking advanced to second base on the throw to home plate, then moved to third base on a groundout from Gilbert. She would then score on a sacrifice fly from Jenna Bible, making it a one-run game through three innings of play.
“Our kids have a lot of heart,” Caples said. “It’s one of those things where we tried to fight through and build back.”
After Penn stranded the bases loaded in the top of the fourth, the Kingsmen made a pitching change. Sophomore Aubrey Zachary was replaced by freshman Olivia Signorino, who changed the entire complexity of the game.
Signorino faced the minimum of 12 batters in her four innings of work. She only allowed one base runner on a walk to Frey in the seventh inning, who was subsequently thrown out while trying to steal second base. Signorino recorded eight strikeouts as well, completing shutting down the Raider offense.
“She came in and shut them down,” said Penn coach Beth Zachary of Signorino. “That’s what she does, and our plan all along was to throw both of (Aubrey Zachary and Signorino) (Tuesday), and it worked. We have a great combo in those two. It is tough to have to go from a lot of movement and placement to straight speed. So, that was exciting to see that work out.”
While the Northridge bats went silent, all the Penn bats did was make noise in the final three innings.
The first of 12 unanswered runs came in the top of the fifth when two Raider outfielders made errors, allowing Hinton to score. Hinton’s fly ball was dropped in left field by Gilbert, and the ensuing throw toward the infield was muffed by centerfielder Jalyn Weatherholt.
The series of errors seemed to open the floodgates for the Kingsmen, who then added three more runs in the fifth on a three-run homer from freshman Peyton Dwigans.
Penn then added three more runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. Widmar hit a two-run home run and Hinton then scored on a sacrifice fly for the scoring in the sixth. Widmar’s three-RBI double and Harmony Looney’s two-RBI double drove in the five runs in the final frame.
The top of the seventh ended with Hostetler striking out Dwigans. The Northridge fans on hand then gave Hostetler a standing ovation as she left the field for the final time. The senior has been the primary pitcher for the Raiders the last two seasons, recording more than 500 strikeouts and nearly all of the wins for Northridge the past two years.
“She’s a special kind of kid,” said Caples of Hostetler. “When you come out here and throw as hard as she does and do the things that she can do with a ball, it makes a huge impact. Most of the time, (the team) rallies around her pretty good. The fans, obviously, come out a lot just to see her because she’s a fireball pitcher. It’s credit to our fans in showing their respect to Abby and acknowledging what she has meant to the team over the last few years.”