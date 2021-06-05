CHALMERS — Pioneer scored seven runs against Fairfield starting pitcher Kayla Miller Saturday evening.
Only one of them was earned.
A total of six Falcon errors helped contribute to a 7-0 loss for Fairfield to the No. 1 Panthers in the softball Class 2A northern semistate championship game at Frontier High Schools.
“Going into the game, this is exactly what we talked about: We’ve got to give them 21 outs,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe said. “We can’t give more than 21 outs against a good team. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and this is the result of it.”
Three of Fairfield’s errors came in a five-run second inning for Pioneer (34-2). Back-to-back errors from Falcon third baseman Makenna Steele and shortstop Brooke Sanchez allowed the first two runners of the inning to reach. It seemed like Fairfield might minimize the damage for the most part, however, as a fielder’s choice and an RBI groundout for the next two Panther batters made it a 1-0 game with two outs in the frame.
That’s when the Pioneer bats woke up, though. Crystabelle Blickenstaff had an RBI single, followed by a double from Kylie Farris. With runners at second and third base, Hailey Gotshall delivered a 2-RBI single to double the Panther lead to 4-0.
The third error of the inning then came when Hailey Cripe’s groundball to Sanchez was bobbled, allowing Gotshall to score after she had previously advanced to third base.
“The errors: it’s not a mental thing, but a physical thing that we just need to get better on,” Skibbe said.
The five runs were plenty of run support for Gotshall, who was dominant in the pitching circle all night. She allowed just one hit — a Bailey Willard infield single in the third inning where Pioneer third baseman Madison Blickenstaff made a diving stop from the ball rolling into the outfield. Gotshall recorded 13 strikeouts along the way and faced the minimum in each inning — a pinch runner for Willard, Ava Bontrager, was thrown out trying to steal second base later in the third inning.
“She was pinpoint on her control; I mean, she threw the ball where she wanted,” said Skibbe of Gotshall. “With that speed and being able to throw the ball exactly where you want it, it’s extremely hard to it. It’s something where we have to see this type of pitching more to be successful. We saw two, three games this year where we face that caliber of pitcher, and to ask the girls to hit the ball — it just doesn’t happen.
“Obviously, those are the things we need to work on to go to that next level. We have to be able to hit that.”
The only earned run Miller gave up was a solo home run to Cripe to begin the fifth inning. The seventh run from Pioneer came on a sacrifice fly from Brooklyn Borges, who drove in Madison Blickenstaff after she reached third base on an error earlier in the frame.
Miller’s final high school start saw her pitch a complete game, allowing six hits, seven runs (one earned) and striking out four Panther batters.
“I think Kayla pitched really well … she just did a great job; a force all year,” Skibbe said.
Fairfield’s season ends with a 26-5 record. It was the third time Skibbe had guided a Falcon team to the semistate championship game, falling short on all three occasions.
Eight seniors graduate from this year’s Fairfield team: Miller, Jaidyn Rhodes, Savannah Harding, Laney Faldoe, Madison Berkey, Mackayla Stutsman, Carsin Stutzman and Riley Richardson.
“The experience that they brought to this team, the leadership that they brought to this team — that was all about the success we had this year,” Skibbe said. “It wasn’t about athletic ability and how well each kid did. They came out ready to play after missing that year (2020 due to the pandemic). … They did what they needed to do to get the job done from the beginning of the year to the end.
“Even (Saturday), they competed really hard. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
SEMISTATE SEMIFINAL: FAIRFIELD 7, WESTERN BOONE 3
Fairfield won in dramatic fashion over the Stars, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning — all with two outs. Laney Faldoe singled, then Brooke Sanchez hit a go-ahead triple to make it a 4-3 game. Sydney Stutsman followed with an RBI single to drive in Sanchez, and Kayla Miller capped it all off with a two-run home run over the center field wall.
Skibbe said Miller is the leader of the team, and she acted like that in the sixth inning. Along with the home run, she pitched out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the top half of the frame to keep the game tied at three.
“That was huge, that last home run by Kayla to give us that four-run lead,” Skibbe said. “That just kind of settled everybody down. They’re going to follow the leader, and when the leader hits that shot, that says a lot.”
Fairfield scored the first three runs of the game. Mackayla Stutsman had an RBI single in the bottom of the second, scoring Carsin Stutzman. The next batter was Faldoe, and she ripped an RBI double to center that scored a charging Mackayla Stutsman.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sanchez launched a solo home run to left-center field to extend the lead to 3-0.
Western Boone would tie the game in the top of the fifth. The first run scored on a throwing error from the Falcons. Then, Gabriella Lewis and Hannah Redlin had back-to-back RBI singles to tie the game.
Redlin reached base with one out in the top of the seventh, but Mya Fisher lined out to Sanchez at shortstop. The junior then had the presence of mind to throw to first base, doubling off Redlin to end the ball game.
“I was really struggling, defensively, this game, so it was a huge confidence boost,” said Sanchez about ending the game with a defensive play. “I took advantage of that line drive and caught the runner off-balance. Just a good confidence and boost and energy going into the next game.”
Pioneer beat Frankton, 13-0, in the first semistate semifinal game of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.