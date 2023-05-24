MISHAWAKA — Elkhart powered past Concord and Penn muscled by Goshen Wednesday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 4A, Sectional 4 softball tournament.
Playing on the turf at May Oberfell Lorber Field at Penn High School, the Lions outslugged the Minutemen, 13-8, and the Kingsmen topped the RedHawks, 10-0, in five innings.
Elkhart (7-17) plays Penn (23-4-1) in the championship scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
The Lions will be seeking their first sectional title, while Penn its 21st. The Kingsmen have won back-to-back sectional crowns.
Concord finishes the 2023 season at 10-18 and Goshen wound up 15-9.
ELKHART 13, CONCORD 8
Sophomore No. 8 hitter Natali Finkhousen socked two home runs and drove in four runs as the Lions beat the Minutemen.
“Finkhousen hasn’t hit all year,” said Elkhart coach Craig Sears, who has played her mostly at flex this season. “All the year we’ve been trying to kill the ball. When we finally got a chance to practice instead of playing five games a week, we really focused on contact points.
“If you make contact and put it in play, things are going to happen.”
Both teams scored runs in each of the first four innings.
Designated visiting team Concord tallied one runs in each of those frame. Elkhart went 2-1-2-5 and led 10-4 heading into the fifth.
After a scoreless fifth, the Minutemen plated four in the top of the sixth and the Lions responded with three.
Elkhart held Concord off the board in the top of the seventh.
“I’m really proud of my (players) for coming back,” said Minutemen coach Brent Bardo, who saw his team cut the gap to 10-8. “They just don’t quit.”
The Lions lashed 15 hits, including two homers and two doubles (sophomore Laci Stimac and senior Shea Hull).
Hull and freshman Natalie Smith drove in three runs each and senior Liberty Weiss, freshman Bailey Harris-Rogers and senior Vivian Santillian plated two apiece.
Tops in runs scored were freshman Anna Knight (3), Smith (2), Weiss (2) and sophomore Gabby Wagner (2).
The Minutemen cracked 14 hits with a homer (senior Kaitlyn Reames) and four doubles (freshmen Shelby Emerick and Esmeralda Perez and seniors Kareena Ulfig and Sara Cramer).
Kaitlyn Reames scored three runs and Perez two.
Finkhousen pitched into the fourth and Stimac finished in the circle for Elkhart.
Pitching for Concord were Ulfig for the first three innings and then senior Aliya Couillard.
PENN 10, GOSHEN 0 (5 INNINGS)
Olivia Signorelli tossed a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for Penn. The hits for the RedHawks were an infield single by sophomore Ryen Yoder in the second inning, an infield single by senior Meredith Frey in the third and a single up the middle by freshman Abi Blankenship in the fourth.
The Kingsmen collected nine hits against senior Tyra Marcum.
Junior Abby Widmar drove in four runs with two hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth.
Penn also scored four in the second inning and two in the third.
Goshen coach Allen Hodge commended his team for their fight.
“I told the girls there’s nothing I can say that’s going to make the situation any better right now, but I’m proud of them,” Hodge remarked. “The objective was to play with no fear and to compete. That’s not a 10-0 game. We played better than 10-0. (Penn) is a quality team, but we played well enough in my eyes.”
Hodge said his squad made big strides.
“We’ve come so far since February,” Hodge said. “The major turning point was the second game at Mishawaka. They finally decided it was time. They were better than what they were playing, and they showed it.”