ELKHART — It was Elkhart that put one in the win column.
The IHSAA Class 4A Lions and Class 1A Elkhart Christian Academy Eagles both came away with positives from a non-conference high school softball contest Thursday at ECA.
“We hit and we didn’t let the mistake we made get to us,” said Elkhart coach Craig Sears after his team triumphed 14-4 in six innings. “I like the fact that we were touching the ball and hitting it hard.”
Led by sophomore Laci Stimec, junior Liliana Esobedo, junior Denea’ja Jackson and sophomore Gabby Wagner with two each, the Lions rapped 11 hits. Stimac cracked a double.
Stimac and Jackson drove in three runs apiece while Wagner plated two.
Sophomore Leilah Topolski scored three runs. Escobedo, senior Josie Miller and sophomore Natali Finkhousen all crossed the plate twice for the Lions. Topolski, Jackson and Wagner all swiped bases.
Elkhart tallied one run in the first inning, six in the second, four in the third and three in the sixth.
On a sunny day with the game-temperature at 82 degrees, Stimac went the distance in the circle for the Lions. She threw more than 140 pitches and produced 11 strikeouts — including five straight at one stretch — with five walks and eight hits allowed.
“Lili — bless her heart,” Sears said. “She stuck in there and did really well.”
Sophomore Brianna Ehninger socked two singles and a double for three of Eagles’ hits.
Junior Chloe Herbster produced a one-out single and scored Elkhart Christian Academy’s first run thanks to Ehninger’s two-bagger.
The Eagles staved off the mercy rule by scoring three runs after two outs in the fifth.
Ehninger and freshman Ryleigh Viront both reached on infield singles. Ehninger went on to score on an error and Viront on single by junior Lily Shannon.
Shannon later trotted home on triple by sophomore Naomi Herbster.
Throwing nearly 120 pitches, Herbster went the distance for Elkhart Christian Academy with five strikeouts and three walks.
“The whole point of trying to get this game (on our schedule) was that if we could win it, that would be good,” said Eagles coach Matt Ehninger. “For us to be able to battle and still stay in that moment we’re going to be able to grow from that.
“When we play well it’s a lot of just good softball. We play good defense and generally we hit the ball. At the top of the lineup we try to get hits and at the bottom of the lineup bunt and move runners.”
Ehninger likes it when his hitters don’t go away quietly.
“If we’re going to go down, I want to go down in seven or eight pitches and try to battle,” Ehninger said. “We didn’t do that as well tonight as I would have liked, but that’s some of the good attributes we normally bring.”
Elkhart Christian Academy (5-4) goes to Concord and Churubusco visits Elkhart (4-16) for doubleheaders Saturday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively.
The regular season is winding down, but there’s still a week-plus left before IHSAA sectional time. Elkhart’s first game in the Penn Sectional is May 22 and ECA plays May 23 at Lakewood Park Christian.