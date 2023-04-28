BENTON – On a night where it was just about the only thing on people’s minds, Eastside just had no chill.
The visitors made life miserable for Fairfield softball and its fans in a convincing 17-4 win in five innings Friday evening to claim the Northeast Corner Conference tournament title.
Cold, dreary and downright ugly would be apt words to describe the weather conditions in southeastern Elkhart County, but that also could dually tag Fairfield’s pitching for much of the night. Or, conversely, hot, fiery and sizzling for those rooting for the green and yellow.
With the exception of the top of the second, Eastside got their leadoff batter on base and brought them around to score. A steal of home from Jayci Kitchen in the first started the scoring for the Blazers, and four straight walks brought home two more runs for a quick 3-0 lead.
Walks would be a troubling theme for Fairfield, as both Faith Berkey and Kenlee Gall issued a combined 12 free passes. And Eastside wasn’t just content with waiting for its pitches, as the Blazers also cranked out 12 hits. An RBI double from Grace McClain ran the score to 8-1.
After Makenna Steele wrapped a three-run homer over the left field wall to get the Falcons back in shouting distance at 8-4 in the third, the Blazers struck back with consecutive two-run hits from Lilli Cline and McClain to run the visitor’s lead to 13-4, effectively ending any home drama.
“We struggled throwing strikes, and that’s not normal for Faith. She’s usually around the zone,” Fairfield head coach John Skibbe said. “We just could not get a grip on the ball tonight. Kenlee came in and threw strikes, and she’s thrown just a couple of innings this year. She was put in a tough spot, but not really worried about what happened.”
Steele was the lone offensive highlight for the Falcons, doubling and homering to drive in all four of her team’s runs. Fairfield, however, left three runners in scoring position and struck out eight times against Eastside starter Natalie Lower, who went the distance to lift the Class 2A No. 2 team to the conference title.
Kitchen was 3-4 with four runs scored and three stolen bases at the top of the order for the Blazers, which move to 16-0 on the season.
Makayla Culp scored twice and Amelia Black had a single, walk and a run scored for the Falcons (11-4), which will get right back in the NECC fire on Monday with a tough contest against Class 2A No. 3 Central Noble and then travel to Eastside on Tuesday.
“Give Eastside a lot of credit, they are a great hitting team,” Skibbe said. “It wasn’t just something that happened tonight, they’ve been doing that to a lot of teams this year. They made us pay tonight. They took advantage of just about every mistake we made tonight.”