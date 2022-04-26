TOPEKA — Emotions were at an all-time high within Westview’s team huddle after its game against Eastside on Tuesday night.
Frustration and disappointment seemed to be the two biggest focal points within the huddle — and with good reason.
The Warriors — undefeated at 6-0 coming into the contest — didn’t perform up to their standards against a very talented Blazers team that had mostly breezed to its 10-0 record so far this season. Westview only put together one hit against Eastside, while the high-powered offense of the Blazers eventually got to Westview pitcher Alexys Antal, scoring five runs on five hits to win 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the NECC softball tournament Tuesday at Westview High School.
“I know we are a young team in some areas, but I was just disappointed in the lack of fight and passion in this team,” Westview head coach Jeremy Williams said. “I felt like we showed up to the game flat, and I don’t think we ever pulled ourselves up completely.
“We were in a battle for a while there, and I’m happy with some things because of that, but there was just no heart there. That’s always been a problem with us. Being young, hopefully we can grow from this and learn from it. I’m taking nothing away from Eastside because I’m impressed with how good they look. They looked very impressive, and I told my team that’s where we need to be, and that’s what we need to keep working toward.”
Through the first three innings of Tuesday’s game, both teams struggled to simply put the ball in play against the pitching of Eastside junior Natalie Lower and Antal.
Lower fanned six Westview batters during the bottom halves of the first, second and third innings, while Antal manufactured five of her own in that time.
The only opportunity either team had of scoring a run during the first three innings came in the bottom of the third when Westview sophomore Morgan Rich moved freshman Karlie Schrock to second on a sacrifice bunt to setup a runner in scoring position with one out.
Lower would then strikeout both freshman Madison Penick and senior Savana Strater to end the inning and the threat for the Warriors.
After Antal was unhittable the first time through the Eastside lineup, the Blazers began piecing some things together in the top of the fourth.
Back-to-back singles from seniors Skyelar Kessler and Faith McClain before a walk drawn by senior Mataya Bireley loaded the bases with nobody out, putting Antal and her defense in a difficult spot.
Eastside would later convert after a two-RBI double to deep center from junior Grace McClain, scoring both Kessler and Faith McClain to put the Blazers ahead by two. The Blazers would add one more run during the frame after a sac bunt from Lower scored Bireley from third.
“They adjusted,” said Williams of Eastside’s top of the fourth. “We tried to make our adjustments in the circle, but they did a great job with those adjustments. Alexys is a one-of-a-kind talent. She’ll probably be the best to ever go through here, so I have no complaints with her (outing). … Being a senior and being as talented as she is, I know she puts a lot of that weight on her shoulders.”
Antal pitched a complete game, giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out seven Eastside batters on the night.
In the opposite dugout, Lower never wavered against Westview’s bats.
The junior pitched seven innings, allowing one hit — a single from Warriors freshman Ella Williams in the bottom of the fifth — and striking out 10 batters during her outing.
The Warriors had just three total base runners during the loss Tuesday night.
“We tried some things against their pitcher, but I think that’s where our youth started to hurt us a little bit,” Williams said. “We just weren’t making the adjustments in the box. We keep telling them, but we can’t do it for them.
“I need my leaders to help with this gut-check time. Not to be mad toward everyone, but to maybe come in with a chip on their shoulder and show the team and say ‘let’s get ticked off about this.’ … I’m just hoping they come back ready to work, so we can make some adjustments and get better from this.”
With the win, Eastside (11-0) advances to the NECC Tournament semifinals against Central Noble on Thursday, while Westview (6-1) will await its next opponent on the consolation side of the bracket. That game will be played on Thursday as well.
