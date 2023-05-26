NAPPANEE – East Noble turned the Field of Dreams into Cape Canaveral.
The Knights blasted five rockets over the fence Friday night to power past Fairfield, 9-4, in the championship game of the Class 3A, Sectional 21 tournament hosted by NorthWood High School.
After Fairfield got on the board in the first on a Makenna Steele two-run bloop single, East Noble began to tee off. Two Falcon defensive miscues gave Kylie Anderson the platform to bomb a three-run shot to right. Abby Alwine was next to launch one, and both Cadence Smith and Addisyn Ritchie mashed two-run shots as the Knights took a stunning 8-2 lead in the third.
“You have to give credit to East Noble, they covered the plate really well as hitters and sat on some really good pitches,” Fairfield head coach John Skibbe said. “When all nine of your runs come on home runs, you just have to tip your cap to them. The ball is going to fly out on a day like today when you leave the ball up in the zone.”
Alwine, who was settling into the pitching circle, hit her second homer of the night in the fifth to give East Noble a 9-3 lead.
With all the help on the scoreboard, Alwine would strike out six Falcons and strand three Fairfield runners on third, including working out of a self-inflicted jam in the seventh where her own throwing error helped load the bases and the meat of the order coming up.
After Jayslynn Hall singled to get a run back, Alwine got Steele to pop out to send East Noble to its seventh sectional championship and first since 2011.
“We’ve shown a lot of grit all year,” Skibbe said. “We’ve had the ability to come back, and that shows in the maturity in this senior class. That trickles down to the underclassmen, they have learned a lot from these seniors and will grow from it.”
Faith Berkey struck out three in the complete game effort for the Falcons. Ava Bontrager added an RBI triple for Fairfield, which closes its season 17-15 overall.
East Noble (19-9) will move to the regional round, where it will host No. 1 Leo on Tuesday.