GOSHEN — Westview has scored two total runs in the Northeast Corner Conference softball tournament, which has been plenty of run support for Alexys Antal.
The junior pitcher was dominant once again Friday, striking out 13 Fairfield batters in a 1-0 victory over the Falcons in the NECC Tournament semifinals. The score matched the 1-0 win Westview and Antal recorded in their second-round win Monday against Churubusco.
Westview (8-2) will now get to host Prairie Heights (9-5) in the NECC Tournament championship game Monday night in Topeka. The Panthers edged Angola, 6-4, in Friday night’s other semifinal game.
The Warriors have only played in the title game of the tournament twice (2000, 2007), with their lone win coming in 2007 over Prairie Heights.
“It’s been a long time that we’ve even been in the championship, so the fact that it’s on our home field — we always praise our home field and how awesome she is and how good she takes care of us,” Westview coach Jeremy Williams said. “We’re hoping she takes care of us one more time.”
Antal’s rise ball was particularly effective against the Falcons, recording multiple swing-and-misses with the pitch.
“Usually, we have a strategy, depending on the team, of things we’re going to work on,” Williams said. “The rise ball — it’s a tough pitch. (Fairfield) kept swinging, so we kept throwing it at them. It was great.”
Williams said Fairfield has been a team that’s always given his trouble in years past. To be able to beat them in a high-stakes game like the NECC Tournament hopes to be able to boost his team’s confidence.
“It seems like every year since I’ve been here, when we get off the bus, we’re beat,” Williams said. “And, to be honest, it kind of had that feeling a little bit (Friday) because we were a little low-key. … Hopefully, this puts the confidence in them that I already had in them. Right now, I believe in them more than they do, but I think they’re starting to catch up to me.”
Westview’s lone run Friday came in the top of the first inning. Junior Savana Strater singled to start the game. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Antal and to third on a groundout from sophomore Bri Caldwell. With two outs and a runner on third, senior catcher Addie Bender drove in Strater with an RBI single up the middle.
On a day where the wind was blowing in toward home plate at gusts of up to 40 mph, both coaches knew runs were going to be at a premium.
“I was thinking this game was going to be 1-0, 2-1; it was going to be a tight game, and every single run counts … I knew this was going to be a tough fight,” Williams said. “It’s always a tough fight with Fairfield because they’re always a great team and always well coached.”
Base runners were few and far between for the Falcons against Antal. Senior Mackayla Stutsman singled to start the game for Fairfield, but was thrown out trying to steal second base two pitches later. Antal then retired the next 10 batters she faced before yielding a two-out walk to Kayla Miller in the fourth inning.
“I wish we would’ve put the ball in play a little bit more and put a little more pressure on their defense,” Fairfield coach John Skibbe said.
Fairfield finally put a runner in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh innings. Both times, though, came with two outs. Antal was able to get the final batters out of each inning to prevent any damage from happening.
The loss snaps Fairfield’s 11-game winning streak. Fairfield is 12-2 overall and 4-0 in regular season NECC games, meaning they still control their own fate to win the regular season conference title.
“This was going to make us a better team, and that’s what I told the girls,” Skibbe said. “It’s all about — whether we win or lose … it’s all about getting better every time. We want to get better by the time we get to sectional. We would’ve loved to have won the conference tournament. Obviously, we weren’t ready (Friday).
“But I thought the girls hung in there, mentally, and even right up there until the end, we got a runner in scoring position the last two innings.”
