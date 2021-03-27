TOPEKA — Alexys Antal was aware of what was happening. So was her coach, Jeremy Williams. Neither said anything about it, though, because it’s superstitious to mention a perfect game while its ongoing.
That’s what Antal had, though, as she went back in the circle for the top of the seventh inning against Wawasee. The Westview junior had not allowed a base runner, striking out 13 in the process to set up at a chance for a most memorable season debut.
Unfortunately for Antal, Wawasee freshman Haylee Allen had different ideas.
Allen slapped a double down the first base line to start the seventh inning, ending both the perfect game and no-hitter bids for Antal. Wawasee would actually go on to score two runs in the inning, but it wouldn’t be enough as Westview won, 7-2, Saturday at Westview High School.
“Unfortunately, I did know about it,” said Antal about going into the seventh with a perfect game on the line. “I knew we were up seven runs, so if they had scored a couple there, I’d be fine. I’m all about winning; it’s not necessarily about personal stats. I’m here for the team.”
“I don’t think there’s words to describe just how special she is,” added Williams on Antal. “We are just getting started; she has so much potential and talent. What’s most dangerous is she’s probably one of the hardest working players I have, so you put that all together and she’s going to be a force this year.”
Antal finished the game allowing three hits and striking out 15 Wawasee batters.
“She’s got a lot of speed and she’s got a lot of movement, and our hitters just didn’t adjust early enough in the game,” Wawasee coach Chloe McRobbie said. “We started making adjustments a little too late, but with a pitcher like that, you have to be short, quick and be able to adjust right away. We just didn’t do that.”
Westview scored most of its runs off of Wawasee miscues, as the home Warriors only tallied four hits in the contest. The visiting Warriors had four fielding errors, including two on one play that let Antal turn a single into a de-facto inside-the-park home run that made it a 6-0 game at the time.
The bats did some work for Westview as well, as Bri Caldwell had an RBI single in the first inning and her sister, Hailee Caldwell, doubled in two runs in the third inning.
“Being selective, but not over-selective,” said Antal was the key to success on offense Saturday. “We got a lot of high strikes, so we just let those go and made sure to not look at perfect strikes right down the middle. Aggressive base running also helps, and that creates errors and that’s how we scored.”
As Antal alluded to, one thing Westview did well Saturday was run the bases. They had eight stolen bases, including one from Antal of home that made it 7-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Westview also took advantage of some wild pitches from Wawasee as well.
“One of the things we’ve stressed — and one of the things that’s been one of our weaknesses over the years — is being aggressive with our base running,” Williams said. “So, since day one this year, I’ve told them, ‘We are going to run, run, run and run.’ And so, I saw that today, and I think that’s what caused a lot of those mistakes. I was very happy with that.”
McRobbie chalked up some of the mistakes to it being the first game of the season and all the nervous energy that comes with it.
“Lot of first-game jitters for some of them, especially with COVID last year,” McRobbie said. “We had some people decide to come back who weren’t going to play last year, and so it’s been an even longer (layoff) for them. And, lots of freshmen getting opportunities. So, first game jitters are definitely going to happen.”
It was the season opener for both teams and first official contests since May 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. McRobbie woke up Saturday morning just excited to be playing softball game.
“Definitely nervous, but would say probably more excited than nervous,” McRobbie said. “I think we’re all just thankful that we get this opportunity; that’s the biggest thing. The girls are excited, especially the seniors that get their senior year.”
Both Antal and Williams echoed the Wawasee coach’s sentiments as well.
“It was amazing,” said Antal of finally being able to play. “I think we all had a little bit of the jitters, but after the first couple of innings sank in, we were ready to go. We’ve been waiting so long for this day.”
“Giddy,” added Williams of how he felt before the game. “… I just woke up and had goosebumps and thought, ‘Yeah, we’re going to play some softball today. Come out here, the sun is shining — it’s just the perfect day.’ It’s been a while. … I was wondering if we were ever going to get here again, so I loved it.”
Westview next plays Monday, hosting Elkhart Christian Academy. Wawasee also returns to action Monday, hosting Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.