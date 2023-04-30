The 2023 IHSAA softball state tournament pairings were unveiled Sunday night.
The tournament doesn’t begin until Monday, May 22. Sectionals are then scheduled to run from then until Saturday, May 27. One-game regional championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, with the odd-numbered sectional winners being the home team (ex: Sectional 1 winner hosts Sectional 2 winner).
The four-team, three-game semi-state tournaments will then be held on Saturday, June 3. The four northern semi-state locations are Harrison High School (West Lafayette) for Class 4A, Twin Lakes for Class 3A, Warsaw for Class 2A and Frankfort Class 1A.
The state finals then finally return to the campus of Purdue University, with two games played on Friday, June 9, and the other two on Saturday, June 10.
Here are the sectional pairings for Goshen News area teams. The full pairings can be found here.
Note: this story will be updated with dates and times once they become official. Team records will be added before the postseason begins.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN (6 teams)
Game 1: Elkhart vs. Warsaw
Game 2: Penn vs. Northridge
Game 3: Concord vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: Goshen vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT JIMTOWN (6 teams)
Game 1: SB Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian
Game 2: SB Clay vs. SB Washington
Game 3: Jimtown vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: New Prairie vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT NORTHWOOD (6 teams)
Game 1: Wawasee vs. Fairfield
Game 2: West Noble vs. East Noble
Game 3: Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4: NorthWood vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT EASTSIDE (5 teams)
Game 1: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights
Game 2: Westview vs. Churubusco
Game 3: Eastside vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN (4 teams)
Game 1: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 2: Fremont vs. Hamilton
Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner