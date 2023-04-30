Jimtown sophomore Kiyla Eberhart (copy)

The 2023 IHSAA softball state tournament pairings were unveiled Sunday night.

The tournament doesn’t begin until Monday, May 22. Sectionals are then scheduled to run from then until Saturday, May 27. One-game regional championship games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, with the odd-numbered sectional winners being the home team (ex: Sectional 1 winner hosts Sectional 2 winner).

The four-team, three-game semi-state tournaments will then be held on Saturday, June 3. The four northern semi-state locations are Harrison High School (West Lafayette) for Class 4A, Twin Lakes for Class 3A, Warsaw for Class 2A and Frankfort Class 1A.

The state finals then finally return to the campus of Purdue University, with two games played on Friday, June 9, and the other two on Saturday, June 10.

Here are the sectional pairings for Goshen News area teams. The full pairings can be found here.

CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN (6 teams)

Game 1: Elkhart vs. Warsaw

Game 2: Penn vs. Northridge

Game 3: Concord vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: Goshen vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT JIMTOWN (6 teams)

Game 1: SB Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian

Game 2: SB Clay vs. SB Washington

Game 3: Jimtown vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: New Prairie vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT NORTHWOOD (6 teams)

Game 1: Wawasee vs. Fairfield

Game 2: West Noble vs. East Noble

Game 3: Lakeland vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4: NorthWood vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT EASTSIDE (5 teams)

Game 1: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights

Game 2: Westview vs. Churubusco

Game 3: Eastside vs. Game 1 winner

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT LAKEWOOD PARK CHRISTIAN (4 teams)

Game 1: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 2: Fremont vs. Hamilton

Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

