The IHSAA released the softball sectional brackets Sunday evening. The tournament begins Monday, May 24, with sectional championships scheduled for Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29. The one-game regional is Tuesday, June 1, and the two-game semistate is Saturday, June 5. The state championship games are scheduled for June 11 and 12 at Center Grove Elementary School in Greenwood.
Below is where the local teams will be playing in the sectional. Full brackets can here be found online at ihsaa.org.
Note: All records listed are from games played through Sunday, May 2 that were on MaxPreps. Times and dates of games will be updated once they become official.
Class 4A, Sectional 4 at Northridge (5 teams)
Game 1: Goshen (10-6) vs. Warsaw (7-4)
Game 2: Northridge (13-1-1) vs. Concord (2-7)
Game 3: Elkhart (2-7) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Jimtown (5 teams)
Game 1: West Noble (9-1-1) vs. NorthWood (5-7)
Game 2: Wawasee (2-12-1) vs. Lakeland (1-8)
Game 3: Jimtown (5-6) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview (5 teams)
Game 1: LaVille (4-5) vs. Central Noble (7-3)
Game 2: Prairie Heights (9-5) vs. Westview (8-2)
Game 3: Fairfield (12-2) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Lakewood Park Christian (6 teams)
Game 1: Bethany Christian (2-3) vs. Elkhart Christian Academy (1-3*)
Game 2: Fort Wayne Canterbury (2-2) vs. Fremont (5-9)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Lakewood Park Christian (5-8) vs. Hamilton (0-1)
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
*record incomplete
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.