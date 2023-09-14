GOSHEN — Playing against a tightly-packed defense, Goshen emerged with a 1-0 girls soccer victory.
The 3A unranked RedHawks edged 2A No. 13 NorthWood 1-0 Thursday, Sept. 14 in Northern Lakes Conference play on the Goshen High School pitch.
Junior Kennedy Yoder, who received plenty of attention from the NorthWood defense limiting her first-half touches, broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 38th minute.
Yordy’s 23rd goal of the 2023 season was assisted by freshman Sydney McLaughlin.
“I had two or three people on me at all times,” said Yordy. “So what we did is I just check back for the ball more so I can receive it and pass it off. I wouldn’t be able to keep the ball as much so we just had to transition.”
“I can’t really turn with that many girls on me.”
Of her team’s six second-half shots on goal, two came from Yordy.
Goshen advanced to 6-1-3 overall and 4-0-2 in the NLC while NorthWood dropped to 7-4 and 2-3.
The RedHawks finished with 16-3 advantage in shots on goal, including 10-3 in the first half.
Goshen switched up its offensive strategy in the final 40 minutes.
“We did a really good job in the second half,” said RedHawks coach Myron Bontreger. “We talked (at intermission) that since (NorthWood) was so congested in the middle, getting wide and getting crosses.
“We had dangerous shots. We should have scored a lot of goals in that second half. That first half, we got stuck too much going down the middle.”
Panthers coach Tom Shields explained his team’s approach.
“We know (Goshen) can shoot from the outside,” said Shields. “We told (our players) last night that we’re just going to pack in the middle and we’re going to man-mark (Kennedy Yordy) and that’s what we did. She got one off against us. That’s a great player.”
“We can move the ball very well. We chose to do something different tonight.”
NorthWood had chance to tie the game in the 58th minute when a handball call against the RedHawks resulted in a penalty kick for senior Yareli Castro. Goshen sophomore goalkeeper Ava Yordy turned away the shot.
Another big chance for the visitors came in the 72nd minute.
A right-side corner kick served by junior Parker Austrup found the head of junior Haylee Heflin and the ball smacked off the crossbar.
The Panthers’ other shot on goal was long try by junior Paige Cronkright that was saved by Ava Yordy, who backstopped the RedHawks’ sixth shutout.
Junior Emily Miller made 15 saves in the NorthWood net, including several of the diving variety.
Led by senior Yulissa Gallegos and sophomore Kaitlyn Swartentruber with three each and sophomore Lourdes Baltazar with two, the RedHawks led the Panthers 10-0 in first-half shots on goal.
NorthWood visits Elkhart and Goshen goes to Bethany Christian Saturday, Sept. 16.
GIRLS SOCCERGoshen 1, NorthWood 0
GOALSG — Kennedy Yordy (Sydney McLaughlin assist) 38th minute.
Shots on goal: Goshen 16, NorthWood 3.
Goalie saves: NorthWood — Emily Miller 15; Goshen — Ava Yordy 2.
Corners: Goshen 3, NorthWood 2.
Records: Goshen 6-1-3 (4-0-2 NLC), NorthWood 7-4 (2-3 NLC).
JV: Goshen 4, NorthWood 0. Goals: Goshen — Norah Osborne 2, Jannika Liesen, Jolette Rivera.