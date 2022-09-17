EMMA — The Westview girls soccer team repeated, while the boys soccer team won its second Northeast Corner Conference tournament in three years with victories Saturday on their home field.
The girls’ game saw the Warriors beat Angola, 5-1, for its 10th NECC tournament title in program history. In the boys’ game, Westview shutout West Noble, 3-0, to win its eighth conference tourney crown. It’s the first time since 2016 that both Westview programs won the NECC soccer tournament in the same season.
GIRLS: WESTVIEW 5, ANGOLA 1
A key 90-second swing provided a spark for the Warriors in the girls’ contest.
Scoreless through 14 minutes, Angola (6-6) had a golden opportunity to take the lead. Junior Frances Krebs was able to get behind the Westview defense and make a move around goalkeeper Kaitlin Nuzum, giving her a shot toward the net. The slow-rolling attempt hit off the right-corner post, and the Westview defense recovered in time to prevent the ball from crossing the goal line.
The home team capitalized on this, countering toward the Angola net and scoring on a shot from sophomore Faith Beechy with 24:25 left in the first half.
“I think it loosened us up a little bit and brought us some energy,” said Westview girls soccer coach Jesse Ward of the first goal. “… Them missing that one and us going down to score — that could’ve changed the complexion of the game, so for us to answer was a good thing.”
Westview doubled its lead before halftime on a goal from Brianna Munoz. The sophomore took a pass from her classmate Kelsie Ward, getting in behind the Hornets’ defense and scoring with 13:56 to go before halftime.
The Warriors then scored three more goals in the second half. Three different players tallied as well, as senior Andrea Miller, senior Paige Schwartz and Kelsie Ward all scored. Angola prevented the shutout on a goal from senior Jacqueline Miller with 67 seconds remaining in the contest.
“I wish we would’ve played cleaner, but I guess all of them can’t be pretty,” Jesse Ward said. “We came out flat. Angola, they’re an athletic team; they want to push and want to be very direct with you. I think we handled it well. … When this team plays well, when they play fast and do the little things well, they’re a very good team. We just have to get that for 80 minutes.”
No. 13 (Class 1A) Westview is now 9-2-2 on the season. The Warriors and Hornets play each other again on Tuesday, with that game determining who will be the regular season NECC champs. Both Westview and Angola have won their previous regular season conference contests.
BOYS: WESTVIEW 3, WEST NOBLE 0
Similar to the girls’ game, it took a while for the Westview boys team to break through, offensively.
They finally did in the final 11 minutes of the first half, scoring all three of its goals in that span. The first came off a set piece, as Mohamed Aamer was awarded a free kick from the left side of the goalie box after being fouled. The senior sent a crossing pass in, and it was headed into the back of the net by junior Teague Misner to give his team the 1-0 lead at the time.
“It was huge,” said Westview boys soccer coach Jamie Martin of the first goal. “I thought we could score on (West Noble), and West Noble plays hard. They defend well and they make you pay for mistakes. Getting that first goal did help me sigh a little bit.”
Five minutes later, Misner decided to score on a free kick of his own, roping a shot from 20 yards out to double the Warrior advantage with 6:52 left in the half.
Then, with 20 seconds to go before halftime, senior Brady Yoder added the third goal of the contest, giving the game its final score.
Despite not scoring in the second half, Martin was pleased with how his team played in the final 40 minutes.
“The second half, we came out and played more of how we want to play,” Martin said. “We possessed, we ran the ball through the middle so we could get the ball out wide and hit crosses.”
Westview, which was ranked No. 2 in the Class 1A polls this week, is now 10-1-1 on the season. All 10 of their victories have come in shutout fashion, as they have only allowed five goals all season to this point — two against Goshen in a 2-2 tie on Aug. 23, and three against Northridge in a 3-1 loss on Sept. 1.
“We work hard,” said Martin of his players. “The boys work hard on defense, and if we can control the midfield, we can help our backline out from people getting shots or getting the opportunity to score. We try to work extremely hard from the front all the way to the back. We press in certain situations, and our defense has come up big when they need to.”
Westview has four games remaining, starting Tuesday with an NECC road game against Central Noble.