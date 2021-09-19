TOPEKA — Northeast Corner Conference soccer champions were crowned in a convincing fashion Saturday at Westview Senior-Junior High School, as Westview’s girls beat Lakeland 3-0, followed by West Noble’s boys besting Central Noble 9-0.
GIRLS: WESTVIEW 3, LAKELAND 0
The Warriors scored two first-half goal on the way to earning their first NECC tournament title since 2016 and ninth in program history.
Westview (9-1-2) put 12 shots on goal — eight in the first half.
The Warriors went up 1-0 on sophomore Karly Miller’s free kick in the 13th minute. The score moved to 2-0 with junior Paige Riegsecker’s goal on a feed from freshman Brianna Munoz in the 29th minute.
Miller served a corner kick from the right that Munoz headed into the goal for a 3-0 lead in the 49th minute.
Westview coach Jesse Ward saw his team win many 50-50 balls against Lakeland.
“At the beginning of the season we weren’t a very aggressive team,” Ward said. “We’ve been working hard at winning balls in the air.”
As the regular season is winding down, Ward has some points of emphasis for his squad.
“We know we can score some goals,” Ward said. “We’ve really been focusing on cleaning up our defense. We’ve gotten so much better since the first half of the season. We also want to switch the fields a little bit cleaner.”
Lakeland (4-6) produced its first shot on net in the 69th minute when junior Deisy Munoz’s penalty kick struck the crossbar.
Westview junior goalkeeper Madison Hooley stopped one shot, while Lakeland junior keeper Grace Iddings saved nine.
“We came in with a defensive game plan,” said Lakers coach Derrick Sherck, who saw his team lose 5-2 at Westview on Aug. 28. “We gave up some early goals that were misplays on our part.”
Sherck switched to the 4-3-3 alignment in the second half to get more of an attack.
“We did get better,” Sherck said. “But we were just a step off today.”
In the NECC semifinals earlier in the week, Westview blanked Central Noble 2-0 and Lakeland edged West Noble 4-3 in overtime.
Lakeland hosts West Noble Monday, while Westview's next game is Tuesday at home against Angola.
BOYS: WEST NOBLE 9, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
The Chargers (8-3) scored four times in the first half on the way to a mercy-rule victory over the Cougars (7-4). The match was called in the 62nd minute. It marks the 11th NECC tournament title and first since 2019 for West Noble.
On Sept. 8 in Ligonier, Central Noble came away with a 3-2 win against the Chargers.
“We definitely had to pick it up after that result,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “It was a big wake-up call for all of us. We were playing a little bit overconfident. I told the guys they had to regroup, get back to the drawing board and change a couple things and it’s worked so far.”
In the rematch, senior Henry Torres scored five goals (three in the first half), sophomore Bradyn Barth tallied two (both in the second half) and senior Julio Macias (first half) and sophomore Victor Rodriguez (second half) added one each for West Noble.
The Chargers hustled for nine first-half shots on goal and yielded none to Central Noble. Junior Jonah Hopf took free kicks for the Cougars in the 23rd and 24th minutes. One hit the defensive wall and the other went wide left of the net.
For the contest, West Noble held a 16-0 shots-on-goal advantage.
Torres scored his goals on a through ball from junior Alexandro Liera in the 11th minute, pass into the box from Macias in the 26th, run and dish by freshman Christopher Silva in the 37th, crossing pass from Barth in the 42nd and a match-ending unassisted tally in the 62nd.
With a 5-0 differential, the running-clock rule went into effect.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on just stretching out the field,” Zamarripa said.
The Cougars spent the match chasing the Chargers.
“The boys played hard, but they’re at a whole other level than we are skill-wise,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said.
In the NECC semifinals, West Noble routed Garrett 9-0 and Central Noble blanked Prairie Heights 4-0.
Both teams play again Tuesday, with Prairie Heights visiting West Noble and Central Noble going to Westview.
Girls
WESTVIEW 3, LAKELAND 0
Goals
W — Karly Miller (unassisted) 13th minute.
W — Paige Riegsecker (Brianna Munoz) 29th.
W — Munoz (Miller) 49th.
Shots on goal: Westview 12, Lakeland 2.
Goalie saves: Westview — Madison Hooley 1; Lakeland — Grace Iddings 9.
Corners: Westview 5, Lakeland 2.
Records: Westview 9-1-2, Lakeland 4-6.
Boys
WEST NOBLE 9, CENTRAL NOBLE 0
Goals
WN — Henry Torres (Alexandro Liera assist) 11th minute.
WN — Torres (Juilo Macias) 26th.
WN — Macias (Brian Diaz) 31st.
WN — Torres (Christopher Silva) 37th.
WN — Torres (Bradyn Barth) 42nd.
WN — Victor Rodriguez (unassisted) 48th.
WN — Barth (Macias) 56th.
WN — Barth (Eric Galarza) 58th.
WN — Torres (unassisted) 62nd.
Shots on goal: West Noble 16, Central Noble 0.
Goalie saves: West Noble — Juan Ibarra 0; Central Noble — Aidan Dreibelbis 6.
Corners: Central Noble 2, West Noble 1.
Records: West Noble 8-3, Central Noble 7-4.
