MIDDLEBURY — The path to Saturday night’s Class 3A high school boys soccer regional championship at Penn High School has a rather ominous roadblock in the way of the Northridge Raiders.
Northridge (16-2-2) faces the Chesterton Trojans (17-0-2) in the second semifinal that is slated to begin around noon. Chesterton is No. 3 in the final Indiana Soccer Coaches Association poll and Northridge No. 10.
The 10 a.m. opener matches South Bend Adams (6-7-1) and Lake Central (9-5-3).
Semifinal winners return Saturday at 7 p.m. for the championship and a berth in the northern semistate on Saturday, Oct. 26, at either South Bend St. Joseph or Kokomo.
The Trojans defeated Merrillville, 5-0, in its sectional championship. Chesterton has won eight matches in a row since a 2-2 tie with Highland back on Sept. 14. During the winning streak the Trojans have outscored opponents 38-5.
Chesterton has a string of six straight shutouts. The last goals surrendered by the Trojans were in a 5-3 win over Hammond Morton back on Sept. 23.
Northridge defeated Elkhart Central, 2-1, in a shootout to win its 11th sectional title in program history. Others were in 1996, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2013 (2A) and 2018 (3A).
The Raiders have won six matches in a row since a 1-1 tie with East Noble on Sept. 19. Northridge has outscored opposing teams 20-3 during that stretch.
Both Northridge and Chesterton have won five regional crowns. Others for Northridge were in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010.
Chesterton edged Northridge, 4-3, in last season’s regional finale at Goshen.
The Raiders have scored 63 goals on the season. Junior Cam Chappell has 15, junior Carter Stoltzfus 11, senior Brody Gust 10 and freshman Micah Wieland seven.
Wieland netted the game-winner in the shootout in the sectional championship that propelled the Raiders into the regional.
Raiders have been credited with 67 assists. Gust has 15, Chappell 14, Stoltzfus nine and Wieland six.
Senior goal keeper Cameron Graber has recoded six shutouts this season for Northridge.
Chesterton has netted 96 goals so far this season. Junior Zack Bowser has 28, senor Seth Conway 26 and Soren Vagenius 10,
Conway has 26 assists, Bowser 24, senior Robbie Capehart nine and junior Nick Biel eight.
Junior goalie Charlie Eaton has allowed five goals in 15 games this season.
