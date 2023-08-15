GOSHEN – Getting their first action of the 2023 season, the NorthWood Panthers girls soccer team started their season with a 3-2 victory over the Bethany Christian Bruins Tuesday evening.
The Panthers, ranked 16th in 2A, spent much of the game with the ball and attacking the Bruins but head coach Tom Shields wasn’t thrilled with the NorthWood’s showing.
“We played very, very weak, this is not my team,” Shields said. “We got some new players on here that had the jitters tonight but we won, I’m not going to take that away from them.”
It didn’t take long for NorthWood to strike first.
Sophomore midfielder Tatiana Moore beat out a scrum on the left corner of the field, and placed one in the net at the 6th minute to begin the Panthers attack.
Tying the game up in the 14th minute, Bethany Christian senior Zoe Willems cashed in a penalty kick for her second goal of the year and the 34th of her career.
“She’s clearly a threat anywhere that she plays on the field,” Bruins coach Jordan Miller said. “All the girls know that she’s a player that we can trust to just battle through an entire game.”
That goal kept the game tied until a second PK, this time for NorthWood senior Yareli Castro beat Bruin senior goalkeeper Grace Triplett in the 35th minute, recapturing the lead for the Panthers.
After halftime, NorthWood returned on the offensive. Despite the strong attack, the Bruin defense held it together, repeatedly denying the Panthers a chance to pull away.
Triplett was knocked down following a battle for the ball inside the goalie box. After a brief visit with the senior goalie who was grabbing her head, Triplett left the field on her own power. With a history of concussions, the Bruins erred on the side of caution, subbing her out for junior Sorel Miller. It was a hefty loss for the Bruins who gave up another score near the 60th minute mark.
When Castro struck again, this time nailing a kick into the top of the net, it pushed NorthWood’s lead to 3-1 with her second goal of the game.
“Those two are good for her because in recent years she was afraid to take those shots,” Shields said. “We’ve worked on her angles and that’s good for her.”
Bethany Christian continued to push up field in hopes to inch closer and Willems successfully delivered the needed score. Willems drove from near center field with the Panther defense on their heels and placed one past the diving NorthWood keeper Emily Miller to shrink the deficit to 3-2.
With 12 minutes remaining, Willems broke away again causing an uproar from the Bruin crowd. Going one-on-one, Willems shot was lasered right at the Panther goalkeeper and the NorthWood defense was able to dispose of the threat.
One more push from Willems sent the Bruin faithful to their feet but again her shot would end up short, and NorthWood breathed a sigh of relief for the season-opening win.
“It never feels good to lose, but there were a lot more positives than negatives in this game,” Jordan said. “This second half it felt like we were creating chances even with some key players missing tonight.”
Shields is happy to have his team start 1-0, but identified where the improvements need to come with his young team.
“Probably halfway through the first half we lost communication and then they just couldn’t pick it back up,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of work to do tomorrow to try and fix what was broken tonight.”
GIRLS SOCCER NorthWood (1-0-0) 3, Bethany Christian (1-1-0) 2 Scores:
NW: Tatiana Mora (6th)
BC: Zoe Willems (14th)
NW: Yareli Castro (36th)
NW: Yareli Castro (60th)
BC: Zoe Willems (68th)