GOSHEN – Sometimes all it takes is one pebble to start the landslide.
For 63 minutes Thursday night, No. 19 NorthWood and No. 6 Bethany Christian were stuck at a 0-0 stalemate.
Then the Panthers struck.
Off a throw in from the left side, NorthWood senior forward Solomon Yegon sent his shot into the back right corner of the net past Bethany Christian goalkeeper Jacoby Reinhardt. NorthWood took the game’s first lead at 1-0.
“That was Jager [Bute], he’s got a pretty long throw on him,” Panthers coach Kyle Dijkstra said of how NorthWood created the goal. “[Yegon] saw an opportunity and quickly took advantage of it.”
At that point, after watching both schools trade unsuccessful pushes for the game’s entirety, it seemed like Yegon had delivered the first and final blow.
Enter Bruins sophomore Sawyer Beachy.
Off a free kick just behind the penalty mark, Beachy’s shot rocketed into the top left corner of the net, gifting Bethany Christian the equalizer.
“I thought I was too close to get it up and over the wall and get it down to the corner but their keeper went all the way over to the far side so I was like ‘I gotta get this over’,” Beachy said of his third goal of the season. “I just leaned back, tried to put a little curl on it and it went up and under the bar. It was a great feeling.”
The Bruins fans were sent to their feet following the goal, but Bethany had more in them. Back-to-back penalty kicks with two minutes remaining resulted in a frenzy in front of the NorthWood goal. With nine seconds remaining, NorthWood senior defender Gifton Yegon was given a yellow card following a hard hit toward the right boundary.
Beachy took the free kick, but the ball was cleared as the horn sounded, ending the exciting finish.
“I think most people watching can tell that we probably deserved to win,” Beachy said.
“With all the chances we created in the second half, it does feel like those guys are upset,” Bruins coach Tony Janzen said. “If you would’ve told me 16 minutes left and we’re down 1-0, yes, you’d definitely take a tie at that point.”
The game was characterized through the first half by lots of threatening, but nothing to show for it.
The Panthers seemed to have the better edge early, weaving up the field for multiple close chances and eliminating most of what the Bruins offense tried to start.
With both teams tied at a 0-0 stalemate at half, it seemed like one of those games where both teams leave without much learned.
That changed in the second half where both clubs were eager to kick it up a notch. The Panthers seemed to be out done by the Bruins in this half. Bethany Christian continually earned corner kick after corner kick but each time was cleared without much action from NorthWood goalkeeper Trace Roa.
Still, the Panthers led briefly, possibly why Dijkstra found that his team was right on par with their 6th-ranked opponent.
“With my bias I would probably say we won both halves,” the Panther coach said. “It was a very even game through though; pretty similar slow-paced halves.”
Both teams will walk out with a tie and Janzen says that’ll be a confidence boost for his team, comparing 2A NorthWood to a possible 1A tournament team they could possible see in the state playoffs.
NorthWood will be back in action against Bremen in Nappanee while the Bruins will face Lakeland Christian Academy. Both games are Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Bethany Christian (1-0-1) 1, NorthWood (0-1-1) 1
GOALS:
NW: Solomon Yegon (63’)
BC: Sawyer Beachy (68’)