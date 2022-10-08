NorthWood picked up a pair of wins over Angola Saturday to win Class 2A, Sectional 20 girls and boys soccer championships.
The Panthers' girls team won 5-0 over the Hornets on their home field of Wellfield Park. Eva Sloat scored twice, while Kaley Kiefer, Yareli Castro and Caitlin Knepp also scored for NorthWood. It's the fifth sectional title in program history, with all of them coming since 2017.
In the boys' game, the Panthers won, 4-0. Dominic De Freitas, Joel Guzman, Grant Miller and Aiden Greenlee tallied for NorthWood in the win, which is the program's seventh all time.
With the wins, NorthWood will now host two regional semifinal games against Mishawaka Marian this week. Frist, the boys (12-5-2) play the Knights (15-1-2) Wednesday night. The girls (NorthWood 14-3-2, Marian 17-1-1) will then play Thursday night. The winners will advance to their respective regional championship games Saturday, Oct. 15.