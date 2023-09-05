GOSHEN — Both teams had scoring chances in the final moments Tuesday, Sept. 5 as Concord played at Goshen in Northern Lakes Conference boys soccer.
A free kick in the closing minutes by Minutemen senior Aaron Makin did not find a foot or head.
Shortly before that, RedHawk Hayden Clark pushed an attempt just wide of the net.
The clash of Class 3A ranked teams — Goshen No. 15 and Concord No. 20 — ended in a 0-0 tie.
The Shawn McCuen-coached Minutemen are now 5-1-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the NLC. The Viratham Mounsithiraj-coached RedHawks came away at 4-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference play.
Concord finished with a 12-7 advantage in shots on goal.
Didier Ruiz made 11 saves for the RedHawks. The Minutemen played Rafael Sabas in the net in the first half and he made four stops. Hugo Loza made three saves in the second half.
Goshen led 7-2 in corner kicks.
The RedHawks’ final corner came in the 73rd minute but did not produce a shot.
Among the top second-half scoring chances for Concord were a crossing pass in the box by Yurem Castro in the 65th minute, shots by Angel Rodriguez saved by Ruitz in the 62nd and 59th minutes.
Goshen’s Cristian Robles served a ball to Landon Clayton in the 49th minute that was a dangerous chance.
The RedHawks now have four shutouts on the 2023 season and the Minutemen two.
Concord put seven shots on goal in the first 40 minutes and Goshen produced three.
Ruiz made six first-half saves.
A shot by the Minutemen’s Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez ringing off the crossbar in the followed by a Rodriguez shot off the rebound that was turned away by Ruiz.
The RedHawks’ first shot on goal came off the foot of Clayton that was saved by Concord goalie Sabas in the 26th minute.
Goshen had the first half’s lone corner kick in the 20th minute.
South Bend Adams visits Concord Thursday, Sept. 7 and Goshen plays Valparaiso and Crown Point Saturday, Sept. 9 at Penn.
BOYS SOCCER Concord 0, Goshen 0
Shots on goal: Concord 12, Goshen 7.
Goalie saves: Concord — Rafael Sabas 4, Hugo Loza 3; Goshen — Didier Ruiz 11.
Corners: Goshen 7, Concord 2.
Records: Concord 5-1-1 (2-0-1 NLC), Goshen 4-1-2 (1-1-1 NLC).
JV: Goshen 1, Concord 0. Goal: Goshen — Angel Ramirez.