ELKHART — Nothing like a clash of Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Class 3A top-20 ranked teams to open the 2023 boys high school season.
Nothing is what got past the goalkeepers.
Class 3A No. 14 Goshen visited 3A No. 18 Elkhart Saturday, Aug. 12 and the fierce non-conference afternoon match between the RedHawks and Lions ended in a 0-0 tie.
“I liked the intensity,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “This was fun. Nothing malicious. Just competitive."
“I’ve surprised that we played this well this early in the season which is a good sign for us.”
The RedHawks put seven shots on the Lions net, including a ball off the toe of junior Landon Clayton that rang off the post in the 42nd minute.
A frenzy in the 80th minute saw junior Roni Castillo pass to senior Cesar Vela who fed it to Clayton whose shot was turned away by Elkhart sophomore keeper Ernesto Mujica.
One of Elkhart’s best scoring chances came in the 36th minute when senior Gian Michael Romero Iraheta ripped it from 20 yards on the right wing and Goshen junior keeper Didier Ruiz made the stop.
Both teams possessed the ball many time inside the 18 and yellow cards were issued for hard tackling.
“That had every bit of the feeling of a sectional,” Elkhart coach Todd Sheely said, whose squad could meet the RedHawks again in the postseason in October. “It was a great crowd, beautiful weather and intensity. Both teams played hard.
“A lot of these kids play against one another in club (soccer) or are on the same team.”
Goshen produced six of seven shots on goal in the second half. All six of the Lions shot on net were after intermission.
Ruiz and Mujica, who went into the match in the eighth minute, finished with six saves apiece.
After one in the 43rd minute, two of the RedHawks’ three corner kicks were in the second half (50th and 73rd minutes). Elkhart’s lone corner came in the 71st minute.
“They’re a really good team and we’re a really good team,” junior Emmanuel Diaz Ruiz said, one of the RedHawks’ captains along with seniors Vela and Eduardo “Nano” Aguilar. “If we keep playing this way we have a good chance of beating them.”
Ruiz gave his take on what makes Goshen good.
“It’s the respect we have for each other and the ball knowledge that we have,” Ruiz said. “We’ve all known each other since we were little and four-to-five years old playing together.”
Goshen goes to South Bend St. Joseph Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Northridge visits Elkhart Thursday, Aug. 17.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 0, Elkhart 0
Shots on goal: Goshen 7, Elkhart 6.
Goalie saves: Goshen —Didier Ruiz 6; Elkhart — Karter Lopez 0, Ernesto Mujica 6.
Corners: Goshen 3, Elkhart 1.
Records: Goshen 0-0-1, Elkhart 0-0-1.
JV: Goshen 2, Elkhart 1. Goals: Goshen — Alexis Perez, Bentley Medina; Elkhart — Imanol Sanchez.