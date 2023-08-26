GOSHEN — End-to-end entertainment and passion was on display Saturday, Aug. 26.
A large night-time crowd gathered to see two highly-ranked high school boys soccer opponents square off on the Goshen High School pitch in the Northern Lakes Conference opener for both sides.
All three goals were tallied in a window encompassing the 47th and 48th minutes Class 3A No. 13 Northridge edged 3A No. 11 Goshen 2-1.
Senior Alexis Moro scored on a header off a feed by junior Justin Jimenez for a 1-0 lead for the Raiders.
Moments later, RedHawks junior Hayden Clark dribbled in an forged a 1-all tie with an unassisted goal.
Moro broke the tie by booting in a pass by senior Bryan Hernandez with his right foot for his third goal of the 2023 season.
“On the set piece, it floated and I kind of scraped my head over it,” Moro said of his first tally. “On the second one it took a weird hit off somebody. I got it, turned and just smacked it.”
Northridge (3-0-2, 1-0) withstood a persistent second-half attack by Goshen (3-1-1, 0-1).
The RedHawks finished the night with a 16-6 advantage in shots on goal, including 11-4 in the second half. Raiders senior goalkeeper Will Martin made 14 saves. The hosts earned a 9-4 edge in corner kicks, including 4-1 in the final 40 minutes.
When sophomore Julius Esquivias was called for a second yellow card and was ejected, Northridge played short-handed for the last 10 minutes of the match.
“I’m just glad we played good defense,” Moro said. “We all stood back and held it together.”
Said Raiders coach Lawrence Baltazar, “We sat back in what we call a low block where we have numbers behind the ball, especially when we went down a man.”
Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj credited Northridge’s defensive play.
“They were very disciplined,” Mounsithiraj said. “They didn’t miss any clearance. They didn’t miss any assignment. That’s tough when it’s like that."
“We did have our chances. We played some of the best we’ve played so far this year. The team that played the best doesn’t necessarily win the game. I’m proud of our boys. They could have easily put their heads down and quit.”
Baltazar was not surprised that it was intense against the RedHawks, the team that beat the Raiders 4-0 in the championship match of the 2022 Elkhart Sectional.
“We knew that it would be — 100 percent,” Baltazar said. “It always is."
The first half ended with a scoreless tie, but there were plenty of scoring opportunities for both squads in the opening 40 minutes.
Evidence of the physicality was Moro flipping head-over-heels on a tackle in the 26th minute.
“That woke me up,” Moro said.
That led to a set kick from 40 yards out by Jimenez and a save by RedHawks junior goalie Didier Ruiz.
In the 17th, Goshen’s Clark broke away and fired a shot stopped by Raiders keeper Martin.
RedHawk junior Landon Clayton’s boot was saved by Martin in the 13th.
In the second half, Baltazar elected to move junior Bryce Black, who normally plays defensive center midfielder, up in the formation.
“He’s got a lot of speed and is very athletic,” Baltazar said of Black. “We wanted to cause a little bit of trouble up there. He was kind of successful at it (as Moro scored the first goal)."
“But when we move him up we’re not quite as strong in the back.”
NorthWood goes to Northridge Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Goshen visits Plymouth Thursday, Aug. 31.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Goshen 1
Goals
N — Alexis Moro (Justin Jimenez assist) 47th minute.
G — Hayden Clark (unassisted) 47th.
N — Moro (Bryan Hernandez) 48th.
Shots on goal: Goshen 16, Northridge 6.
Goalie saves: Northridge — Will Martin 14; Goshen — Didier Ruiz 4.
Corners: Goshen 9, Northridge 2.
Records: Northridge 3-0-2 (1-0 NLC), Goshen 3-1-1 (0-1 NLC).
JV: Goshen 2, Northridge 1.