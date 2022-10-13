NAPPANEE — Two highly-ranked Mishawaka Marian soccer squads defeated NorthWood in IHSAA Class 2A regional semifinal action Thursday at windswept Wellfield Park.
With temperatures in the low 40’s by the end of the boys/girls doubleheader, the No. 4 Marian boys topped No. 18 NorthWood 1-0 and the No. 3 Marian girls blanked unranked NorthWood 2-0.
BOYS: MARIAN 1, NORTHWOOD 0
The Knights (16-1-2) bested the Panthers (12-6-2) with a goal in the 31st minute.
Junior Jaxson Hundt took a feed from junior Marco Aguilar and booted it into the net. Hundt has a team-best 26 goals on the season.
NorthWood senior goalkeeper Trent Iwema made eight saves, five of which came in the first half.
In a match postponed from Wednesday because of hard rain, the Knights out-shot the Panthers 9-6.
NorthWood had many other scoring chances with the ball dancing near the goal line or just missing the net.
“We definitely had our chances,” Panthers coach Kyle Dijkstra said. “Our season’s kind of been like that. We’ve had our chances and haven’t always been able to covert. We knew we’d get them (Thursday). We just could finish them off.”
NorthWood lost 2-1 to Marian during the regular season, so Dijkstra knew what to expect.
“They are going to put the ball on your defense and make you defend,” Dijkstra said. “They’ve very good at that."
The Panthers had seven seniors in the starting lineup. Besides Iwema, there was Luis Castillo, Alex Escamila, Aiden Greenlee, Joel Guzman, Ethan Mestach and Landon Weldy.
“We relied on (the seniors) a lot,” said Dijkstra of the 2022 season. “We’re going to miss them a lot.”
Ben Householter, a Wakarusa resident, is the Knights head coach.
“Playing on turf is tough when you don’t normally play on it,” said Householter. “We knew that they were going to play direct and long-ball on us a little bit. They played a great game.”
Junior goalkeeper Noah Balyeat made six saves and was the backbone of Marian’s 11th shutout.
The regional championship — Marian vs. No. 1 West Lafayette (20-0-1) — is 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Marian’s Abro Stadium. West Lafayette beat Hammond Bishop Noll 3-2 Wednesday.
The Knights are seeking their seventh regional crown. NorthWood was out for its second. Marian won state championships in 2016 and 2017.
GIRLS: MARIAN 2, NORTHWOOD 0
The Knights (18-1-1) did all of their scoring against the Panthers (14-4-2) during a 97-second span in the first half.
Sophomore Daisy Moody tallied the first goal on a pass from sophomore Quinn Pankiewicz in the 21st minute, then Pankiewicz added a goal of her own on an assist from junior Mia Veldman in the 22nd minute. It was Moody’s 24th goal and Pankiewicz’s 19th.
NorthWood senior goalkeeper Carly Mast faced 15 shots on save and made 13 saves — many of the diving variety.
“Carly has been amazing all season," Panthers coach Tom Shields said. “She’s been amazing all four years. Including this game she’s only allowed 17 goals.”
Marian put 11 tries on the net in the first half. NorthWood wound up with two shots on goal — one in each half by senior Caitlyn Knepp and sophomore Kinsey Newcomer. There was also a missed penalty kick in the second half.
“We stood toe-to-toe with a very good team,” Shields said. “Could we have possessed the ball more? Absolutely. We held them to two and that’s very, very hard to do.
“I’m just really proud of the way the girls played this year. They’ve stepped up to adversity. Seven of our 11 (starters) have been injured the past seven games.”
The Panthers had four seniors in their starting 11. Besides Knepp and Mast, there was Eva Sloat and Arianna Topping.
Marian coach Henry Vu explained the way he likes his team to play.
“We like to possess the ball as much as we can, move the ball and switch the field if we can,” Vu said.
The regional championship — Marian vs. No. 10 West Lafayette (14-4-2) — is 2 p.m. Saturday at Marian. West Lafayette beat Hanover Central 7-1 in the other semifinal. The Knights won a state title in 2013.
2A Regional Semifinals
BOYS: MARIAN 1, NORTHWOOD 0
Goals
M — Jaxson Hundt (Marco Aguilar assist) 31st minute.
Shots on goal: Marian 9, NorthWood 6.
Goalie saves: Marian — Noah Balyeat 6, Austin Mason 0; NorthWood — Trent Iwema 8.
Corners: Marian 9, NorthWood 4.
Records: Marian 16-1-2, NorthWood 12-6-2.
GIRLS: MARIAN 2, NORTHWOOD 0
Goals
M — Daisy Moody (Quinn Pankiewicz assist) 21st minute.
M — Pankiewicz (Mia Veldman) 22nd.
Shots on goal: Marian 15, NorthWood 2.
Goalie saves: Marian — Abby Weaver 2; NorthWood — Carly Mast 13.
Corners: Marian 10, NorthWood 1.
Records: Marian 18-1-1, NorthWood 14-4-2.