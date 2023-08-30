MIDDLEBURY — In a ranked Northern Lakes Conference battle at Todd Woodworth Field in Middlebury, the home Raiders scored bookend goals, lifting themselves above NorthWood Wednesday night.
No. 11 (3A) Northridge took the field against No. 18 (2A) NorthWood and as the game progressed, the intensity became more evident.
Despite all the physical battles for the ball, late pushes toward the net and fancy footwork, only Northridge was able to bring points to the scoreboard.
Breaking away from the Panthers defense, senior Bryan Hernandez sprinted from the left sideline towards the goal. NorthWood’s defense crashed and took over possession, but after turning it over, Hernandez was able to slide past the Panther’s goalkeeper Trace Roa who was playing up. The ball hit the back right corner of the net, putting the Raiders in front.
17 minutes into the action, the Raiders had picked up the winning goal.
“He’s been coming so close all season,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said of Hernandez. “It was nice to see, that was his first goal. He was relentless on that side [of the field]. It was a hustle goal.”
At the half, Northridge had the 1-0 advantage despite the fairly even play on the field. Playing without top goal scorer Julius Esquivias because of an ejection against Goshen Saturday, Baltazar looked towards the faces behind him.
“He’s one of top goal scorers,” Baltazar said about Esquivias. “He’s a dangerous player so we needed some others to step up and we did.”
In the second half, NorthWood’s aggression was obvious out of the gate. The Panthers spent the first portion of the second period on the offensive. Nothing came about of it, and as the game drew it’s end, Northridge started playing up.
Senior Alexis Moro got some crowd reaction on back-to-back pushes up the near sideline. Weaving in and out of defenders and dribbling the ball closer to the net, Moro was sending a message to keep attacking in the final minutes despite the advantage.
At the 78-minute mark in the game, Moro was tripped up by senior Panther defender Gifton Yegon past the penalty line. On the penalty kick from Moro, the ball was eased in to the corner, and the Raiders added another goal on for good measure.
Following the action, Baltazar was certainly glad to take a victory home, but he still sees where Northridge can improve in order to make this season last deep into the postseason.
“I think we can possess better,” Baltazar said. “Offensively we can get into ruts every now and then so we can definitely improve on that and bring more of a flow. Defensively we are getting better and better.”
With the Raiders victory, it keeps the unbeaten streak alive as Northridge improves to 4-0-2 (2-0 NLC) while NorthWood falls to 3-3-1 (0-2 NLC).
NorthWood will take on Wawasee at home Tuesday while the Raiders are back in action Thursday to face No. 1 (1A) Westview in Middlebury.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 18 NorthWood (3-3-1, 0-2 NLC) – 0
No. 11 Northridge (4-0-2, 2-0 NLC) – 2
GOALS
NR – Bryan Hernandez (17’)
NR – Alexis Moro (78’)