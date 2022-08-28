MIDDLEBURY — It was a clean sweep for the Goshen boys and girls soccer programs against Northridge Saturday at Todd Woodworth Field.
The RedHawks won all four games against the Raiders as the two schools faced off in their annual all-day soccer extravaganza. Goshen’s JV girls team won 2-0, the boys JV won 3-1, the girls varsity was a 1-0 victor and the boys varsity ended the night with a 4-3 dramatic triumph over their Northern Lakes Conference rival.
BOYS VARSITY: GOSHEN 4, NORTHRIDGE 3
Not only was it a key NLC victory for the RedHawks, but it was also their first win over Northridge in boys soccer since 2017. Goshen had gone 0-4-1 in its last five outings against the Raiders, including a 2018 sectional loss.
“I’m so happy for the guys because it’s been a few years since we beat Northridge,” Goshen coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “I know this is a big thing for them, and you could tell from their emotions on the field. … I told them to celebrate, but to also know that this was an ugly win.”
The teams traded goals throughout the game, with the RedHawks (3-1-2, 2-0 NLC) never actually trailing in the contest.
The visitors would score first by taking advantage of a Northridge mistake. An accidental handball in the goalie box by a Raider defender gave Goshen a penalty kick, and the RedHawks capitalized. Senior Josh Cruz snuck the PK shot into the bottom left corner of the net, giving Goshen a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Northridge (2-3-1, 1-1 NLC) made sure their deficit was short-lived, as four minutes later, senior Noah Zmuda scored through heavy traffic to tie it at one. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Zmuda was injured on the play and didn’t return to the game.
“It did hurt losing Noah,” Northridge coach Lawrence Baltazar said. “That’s a big loss. He really runs the midfield for us, and he’s a hoss in there. Our team not having him makes a huge difference.”
It would remain a 1-1 contest until 12 minutes to go in the first half, where Cruz would once again find the back of the net to give Goshen the lead.
This second lead for the RedHawks lasted even shorter than the first one, though, as 38 seconds later, Northridge freshman Julian Esquivias roped a beautiful shot into the top-left corner of the net to knot things up at two.
Cruz wouldn’t be done scoring in the first half, as he would put his team ahead for a third time on another goal off his right foot. That tally with 5:55 to go in the first half to make it 3-2 held up as the halftime score.
Just when it seemed like Goshen was going to pull away, Northridge was there with a counter. The Raiders once again pulled level with their rival to start the second half, as senior Isaiah Tallman hit a rocket of a shot into the back of the net to make it 3-3 less than a minute after halftime had ended.
The decisive goal would then come six minutes after Tallman’s strike. After defending a Northridge free kick, Goshen was able to counterattack, eventually becoming a 2-on-1 breakaway featuring Cruz and Oswaldo Zacarias. Cruz carried the ball into the box, sent over a perfectly-timed pass to Zacarias and the senior finished it off, giving the RedHawks the lead for good.
Cruz ended up finishing the game with three goals and the game-winning assist.
“That’s Josh Cruz,” said Mounsithiraj when asked to describe the play of the senior. “Sometimes, he does things that we don’t want him to do, but (Saturday), he was all energy, and I think that rubbed off on the other guys. We played better in the first half because of that.”
Although it’s a painful loss for Northridge, Baltazar is trying to keep perspective.
“(Goshen) finished one more chance than we did,” Baltazar said. “It’s unfortunate, but there’s a lot of NLC play left. We have to tell the boys that nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We play a brutal schedule for a reason, and the next game is always tough. We just have to be mentally strong and move on.”
The Raiders play a pair of non-conference games next week, hosting West Noble on Tuesday before visiting No. 2 (Class 1A) Westview Thursday.
It’s still early in the season, but being able to be 2-0 in the NLC allows Goshen to still control its own destiny for a conference title. They’ll look to keep up the momentum Thursday at home against Plymouth.
“This game’s done,” Mounsithiraj said. “The NLC is tough. We have Plymouth coming and then Concord after that, so it’s still not easy to win the NLC. And (our players) know that, and they know they still have work to do.”
GIRLS VARSITY: GOSHEN 1, NORTHRIDGE 0
While there were seven goals scored in the boys’ varsity contest, the girls’ varsity only needed one.
That tally came less than two minutes into the second half, as Goshen senior Miriam Ruiz Sanchez made a centering pass to junior Caylin Martinez, who connected with a shot over the outstretched hands of the Northridge goalie and into the top-left corner of the net.
“(Northridge) has some quick defenders, so I told (our players) at halftime that we’re going to have to try and get a ball that we’re crossing in and finding someone,” said Goshen girls soccer coach Myron Bontreger of the winning goal. “Earlier in the year, we’ve been able to have our wing-forwards cut the ball in and get those shots, but we weren’t able to get those (Saturday). … On that particular play, Miriam picked up her head, found Caylin and Caylin hit a perfect left-footed shot.”
A big key for Goshen’s (5-1, 2-0 NLC) success was the play of senior goalkeeper Meggy VanHooser. She made a huge save off a Raider free kick opportunity in the final minute of the first half, then had a couple other big saves in the second half after her team had taken the lead.
VanHooser finished with a total of eight saves in the contest.
“Our goalie played great,” Bontreger said. “I thought she came out just at the right time, cut angles down and was big. Without her, the outcome could’ve been different.”
For Northridge (0-5-2, 0-1 NLC), it was another tough loss against a quality opponent. The Raiders have played teams with a combined record of 24-9-5 so far, including contests against No. 5 (Class 2A) Mishawaka Marian and No. 6 (Class 3A) South Bend St. Joseph.
Compounding that is they’ve played those seven games in a 10-day stretch.
“In the first two weeks, we play a lot of soccer and a lot of quality teams,” Northridge girls soccer coach Chris Malott said. “It’s tough to keep going, especially when you have three or four injuries. Our depth is definitely playing into that at the moment. … I try to tell the girls that I’m not worried about our overall season record. I want us playing well and playing our best soccer at the end of the year when sectionals come.”
The Raiders are back in action Thursday against NorthWood, while Goshen faces another tough NLC test Tuesday on the road against Warsaw. Last season, the RedHawks and Tigers were co-conference champions, both going 6-1 in NLC play.