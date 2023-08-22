GOSHEN – A battle between two highly ranked teams Tuesday afternoon became an impressive victory for one.
Goshen, ranked No. 11 in 3A was stout in it’s 5-0 victory over Westview on a hot and humid field.
“I was happy, everybody got lots of minutes today, I was just happy that we stayed focused and played as a team,” RedHawk’s head coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said.
The Warriors, ranked No. 2 in 1A took the defeat with a grain of salt knowing the RedHawks will likely be one of the best teams they’ll play all season.
“We’re grateful to be able to play Goshen, they’re always one of the top 3A schools so we are grateful they keep us on the schedule,” Westview coach Ehren Misner said. “We will learn more from this game than any practice that we can have or almost any other team that we can play.”
When it came to the game action, it didn’t take long for Goshen to jump on the scoreboard.
After sprinting down the field in the first five minutes, the Warriors yielded the first goal of the game off a ricochet from their own backline and past a diving attempt from senior goalkeeper Braden Rogers.
No less than five minutes later, Goshen scored again, this time from a few feet past the midfield line. Senior forward Eduardo ‘Nano’ Aguilar booted a ball into the deep corner of the net, resulting in a quick 2-0 lead.
The RedHawks continued to pressure the Warriors defense and patiently made their way down field in attempt to grow the lead larger.
Goshen played so much on the offensive side of the field that their defense stepped forward, resulting in junior defender Rikelme Sanchez assisting on a goal from senior midfielder Will Richardson at the 12:55 mark in the first half.
Westview would allow two more goals in the final minutes of the first half, one from senior defender Cesar Vela and another from senior midfielder Julio Valdez.
Goshen entered the half 5-0 and the score stayed still the rest of the way.
Mounsithiraj was much more enthused by the second half than his team’s five-goal first half.
“We had some great opportunities building [the offense] up second half. I thought we played better second half in creating the chance [of scoring] more so than the first half. First half all we did was take some open shots that went in, second half I thought we created more.”
Misner again credited the strength of Goshen’s squad before discussing the strength of his own.
“We got a young team and a bunch of injuries so we’re mixing kids around. We got talent, but it’s a lot of getting kids on the same page and so you need games like this.”
“The outcome isn’t fun, but it’s more so about the growth that we can get from it.”
Goshen will try to keep the good times rolling with a home matchup with Mishawaka Thursday at 7:15pm before a big 3A battle with No. 13 Northridge Saturday. Westville will take the trip to LaGrange to face Lakeland Saturday at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER Goshen (3-0-1) 5, Westview (2-1-0) 0 Goals:
G – (1H) 35:15 – Westview own goal (G: 1-0)
G – (1H) 29:35 – Eduardo (Nano) Aguilar (G: 2-0)
G – (1H) 12:55 – Will Richardson, assisted by Rikelme Sanchez (G: 3-0)
G – (1H) 1:54 – Cesar Vela (G: 4-0)
G – (1H) 0:25 – Juilo Valdez (G: 5-0)
Corners:
G – 5
W – 1
Goalie Saves:
G – 0 (Bryant Reyes), 0 (Didier Ruiz)
W – 7 (Branden Rogers)
Shots on Goal:
G – 13
W – 1
JV won their matchup against Westview 8-1.