GOSHEN — If you were late getting to your seat Saturday morning, you probably missed the RedHawks’ winning goal during Goshen’s matchup with South Bend Adams.
In the second minute of action, senior midfielder Hayden Clark placed one past Eagles goalkeeper JT Bellina off an assist from junior forward Landon Clayton.
With Goshen, ranked 14th in Class 3A, racing out of the gate for the 1-0 lead, the Eagles aggressive midfield approach continued. Adams pushed the ball up field several times and overall controlled the ball for much of the opening half.
The pressure often disrupted Goshen’s offensive approach.
“We didn’t adjust well to Adams pressure,” RedHawk coach Viratham Mounsithiraj said. “I mean we couldn’t connect passes and we weren’t very disciplined.”
Adams approach worked well, but always in position was RedHawk goalkeeper Didier Ruiz who was stout by blocking anything the Eagles were able to put in frame.
Despite making several charges towards Goshen’s net, John Adams put far too much muscle on their kicks, resulting in several shots flying high above the crossbar. That helped Goshen continue to hold on to the 1-0 edge.
Mounsithiraj thought his team lacked the focus through the first half and that the opening goal was the reason.
“Sometimes that’s what happens with kids like ‘alright, we got this’ and then they lose their focus,” Mounsithiraj said.
“When you score early from my experience, the kids just tend to not respond well.”
Finding more opportunities in the second half, the Goshen offense found a bit more rhythm and controlled the action briefly until Clark was given a second yellow card with around 30 minutes of game action left.
Now playing up a man, the Eagles recaptured the momentum with their advantage. Even with the extra man though, Adams was unable to finish drives and the Goshen defense cleared any opportunities the Eagles were gifted inside.
Goshen, however, was much more technical in their approach. While Adams was the more aggressive and often faster team, the RedHawks made well on the fewer scoring opportunities that they had.
As the clock entered its final minute, Goshen added one more for good measure.
A cross inside from senior midfielder Julio Valdez landed at the feet of Clayton who then fired underneath the arms of Bellina, putting the RedHawks up 2-0. Seconds later the horn sounded and Goshen moved to 2-0-1.
Mounsithiraj wasn’t too impressed by the win but was happy to see the result considering the RedHawks played down a man for a little less than an entire half.
“I’m proud of the guys who just hung in there in terms of learning how to win with 10 men,” the veteran coach said. “These guys just need to learn how to win and not just come out and play soccer. [It was] far from our best game.”
The RedHawks meanwhile move to 2-0-1 on the season with strong wins over John Adams and St. Joeseph and an equally strong tie with Elkhart.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen (2-0-1) 2, South Bend Adams (1-1-0) 0
Scoring:
G – (1H 2:01) Goshen forward Landon Clayton pass to Hayden Clark who nets the ball (G: 1-0)
G – (2H 79:14) Goshen midfielder pass inside to Clayton who places the ball inside for the score (G: 2-0)