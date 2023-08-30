DUNLAP — A goal in the 76th minute made the difference as Concord rallied past visiting Warsaw 2-1 Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Northern Lakes Conference boys soccer.
With the victory, the Class 3A unranked Minutemen advanced to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the NLC while the 3A No. 13-ranked Tigers fell to 6-1 and 1-1.
The deciding score came when senior Aaron Makin served the ball on a set kick from 40 yards out and junior Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez headed the ball into the net.
“I don’t usually get to take set pieces,” Makin said, who is normally back on defense. “My teammates trusted me. I felt the urge to take the (kick). I saw Jimy right there, I believed in him and it happened.”
“Before the game we saw that they like to play a lot of long ball and they like to press. I told the boys to set the tone early and that’s what we did.”
Concord had pulled even at 1-1 with an unassisted goal by junior Keagan Troup in the 71st minute. Gomez-Gonzales and Troup now share the team lead in goals with three apiece.
Warsaw senior Noah VanPuffelen broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 47th minute. He was assisted by senior Knox Ritter.
It was the team-best 10th tally of the 2023 season for VanPuffelen.
“He’s a tricky guy to mark,” Makin said of VanPuffelen. “I tried to guard him but he got behind me. That’s what good forwards do.”
What made the difference in the eyes of Minutemen coach Shawn McCuen?
“Grit, heart, effort, belief in the patch and working as a cohesive unit,” McCuen said. “I thought we did an excellent job in the second half and put pressure on the ball. The first 40 minutes we were kind of lackadaisical.”
The match ended with Concord owning a 11-8 edge in shots on goal and 4-3 in corner kicks. Senior Hugo Loza wound up in goal for the Minutemen and junior Finley Bailey was in the net in the last 40 minutes for the Tigers.
Though it was 0-0 at first half, Concord bested Warsaw 8-2 in shots on goal and 3-2 in corner kicks.
Troup ripped a shot a Tigers senior starting goalkeeper Raul Carbajal made a diving save in the 38th minute.
The best scoring chance for the Tigers came in the 37th minute with senior David Montoya touching the ball near near the Minutemen goal mouth before the ball was swept away by the Concord defense.
In the 30th, a shot by senior Edward Hernandez was stopped by Carbajal.
An attempt from sophomore Angel Rodriguez was turned away by Carbajal in the 26th.
Warsaw’s first-half corner kicks came in the 17th and 26th minutes but neither resulted in a shot on goal.
23 and 15 made some deep runs for the Tigers in the first 10 minutes while 18 produced a shot that was saved by Minutemen junior starting keeper Rafael Sabas in 17th.
Warsaw coach Ryan Burgher saluted Concord players.
“They’re just hard workers,” Burgher said. “We knew coming in they don’t have a standout stud player we have to shut down. They’re just a really, really good team.”
Going in, the Tigers had outscored their first six opponents 27-1.
“Our defense has been playing well, but Concord took advantage of their chances and made us pay for it.”
In a make-up match from last week, Concord goes to Penn Saturday while Warsaw visits Mishawaka Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 2, Warsaw 1 GOALS
W — Noah VanPuffelen (Knox Ritter asssist) 47th minute.
C — Keagan Troup (unassisted) 71st.
C — Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez (Aaron Makin assist) 76th.
Shots on goal: Concord 11, Warsaw 8.
Goalie saves: Warsaw — Raul Carbajal 7, Finley Bailey 1; Concord — Rafael Sabas 4, Hugo Loza 5.
Corners: Concord 4, Warsaw 3.
Records: Concord 4-1 (2-0 NLC), Warsaw 6-1 (1-1 NLC).
JV: Concord 1, Warsaw 1. Goals: Concord — Brayan Nieto Lopez; Warsaw —Delixandro Benitez.