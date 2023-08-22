MIDDLEBURY — Class 3A No. 13-ranked Northridge escaped with a 1-1 draw against South Bend Adams Tuesday, Aug. 22 in non-conference boys soccer at Todd Woodworth Field.
A left-side set kick by senior Jerry Miller from 25 yards out turned into a tying goal by sophomore
Julius Esquivias in the 77th minute. It was the team-leading fourth goal of the 2023 season for Esquivias.
The Lawrence Balthazar-coached Raiders improved to 3-0-1 while the Cristian Mihut-coached Eagles dropped to 1-3.
Northridge edged the visitors 6-5 in shots on goal
Raiders senior goalkeeper Will Martin made three saves. Eagles sophomore goalie Eric Garcilazo made five stops. Northridge held a 9-3 edge in corner kicks.
Adams senior Diego Blount smacked a set kick from 25 yards out off the bar and Martin saved the ricochet.
In the 65th minute, Esquivias popped a shot from outside the 18 that was denied by Garcilazo.
Raider senior Bryan Hernandez had his long crossing pass intercepted by Garcilazo in the 61st minute.
Northridge held a 3-1 edge in shots on goal and 6-0 in corner kicks in the opening 40 minutes yet Adams led 1-0 at halftime.
Raider senior Alexis Moro fired a shot just to the right of the net in the 39th minute.
The Eagles’ Blount rocketed a shot just to the right of the goal in the 36th minute.
In the 29th, Northridge had a flurry of passes inside the 18 following a set kick by junior Justin Jimenez.
Raider Moro’s direct kick from 35 yards out went just over the crossbar in the 27th.
Adams turned up the heat with a run and boot by senior Marco Cruz that ended in a Northridge goal kick.
The Raiders had a dangerous chance on a breakaway by Miller in the 18th minute. The play finished with an Eagles goal kick.
In the 11th, Northridge junior Brecken Gawthrop took a chip from Moro and Garcilazo punched it over the net.
The Raiders followed with two corner kicks from the left wing with Garcilazo stopping both resulting shots.
The Eagles scored first when Gerardo Martinez took a pass from Cruz and ripped a shot into the next in the 5th.
Northridge produced a scoring chance in the 2nd. A set kick just outside the 18 by Jimenez was punched over the net by Garcilazo. There were two corner kicks for the Raiders but it resulted in no shots on goal.
Northridge goes to Goshen Saturday, Aug. 26 and South Bend Riley visits Adams Monday, Aug. 28.
BOYS SOCCER Northridge 1, South Bend Adams 1 Goals
A — Gerardo Martinez (Marco Cruz assist) 5th minute.
N — Julius Esquivias (Jerry Miller) 77th.
Shots on goal: Northridge 6, Adams 5.
Goalie saves: Adams — Eric Garcilazo 5; Northridge — Will Martin 3.
Corners: Northridge 9, Adams 3.
Records: Northridge 3-0-1, Adams 1-3.
JV: Adams 3, Northridge 2. Goals: Adams — Jackson Lucas, Carlos Cubillo, Jonah Fourman; Northridge — Eric Guzman Chacon, Zane Auer-Baylis.