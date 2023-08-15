NAPPANEE — Concord used pressure and possession to best NorthWood 2-0 Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Northern Lakes Conference boys soccer on the turf at Wellfield Park.
It was the season opener for both the visiting unranked Class 3A Minutemen and 2A No. 19 Panthers.
“We were passing the ball around and trying to wear them down and then capitalize when they were tired,” Concord senior midfielder and captain Parker McCuen said. “We were just trying to pass it to the open gaps."
Minutemen coach Shawn McCuen — father of Parker — explained the plan of attack.
“We’re a possession-oriented team and we’re looking for runs laterally across the field and then a through-ball and a passing channel. A lot of times we were playing too many balls in the middle third (of the field) and just giving possession away as opposed to building up in the offensive third and being more creative.”
Concord’s first goal came in the 26th minute on a penalty kick by senior Hugo Sanchez Aguilar. The PK came when he was clipped on the end line by senior Gifton Yegon.
The other score was a goal by sophomore Angel Rodriguez on a feed from junior Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez.
The Minutemen finished with seven shots on goal (four in the second half) to NorthWood’s three.
Concord’s first-half shots were taken by Sanchez Aguilar in the 17th and 26th minutes and junior Keagan Troup in the 18th. Two of those were turned away by Panthers junior goalkeeper Maddox Brown.
All three of NorthWood’s shots on goal came after halftime. Senior Solomon Yegon was stopped by Minutemen junior keeper Rafael Sabas in the on a breakaway in the 64th minute.
Senior Hugo Loza went into the net for Concord and saved a hard shot by senior Carlos Alvarez-Ramirez and a softer try by sophomore Gustavo Dosal in the 69th minute.
“A lot of it for us was just a mentality thing,” Panthers coach Kyle Dijkstra said. “When we started off our mentality wasn’t right. We were sitting back a little bit too much. When we got the ball we were almost afraid to play passes with it. We were just kicking it long and seeing what would happen instead of playing shorter passes and trying to combine a little bit.”
The Minutemen’s second-half shots on goal were a Gomez-Gonzalez attempt saved by Brown in the 41st minute, the Ramirez goal in the 44th followed by boots from senior Miguel Mejia-Macedo knocked away by junior defender Bryce Knepp and Troup stopped by Brown.
All five corner kicks came in the second half with NorthWood having three.
Senior goalkeeper Trace Roa (one game) and junior midfielder Dominic DeFreitas (five games) were serving suspensions for the Panthers.
Because one of the assigned officials experienced car trouble and could not attend, the junior varsity and varsity matches were contested with two running the sidelines.
Marian visits Concord and NorthWood goes to Bethany Christian Thursday, Aug. 17.
BOYS SOCCER
Concord 2, NorthWood 0
Goals
C — Hugo Sanchez Aguilar (penalty kick) 26th minute.
C — Angel Rodriguez (Jimy Gomez-Gonzalez) 44th.
Shots on goal: Concord 7, NorthWood 3.
Goalie saves: Concord — Rafael Sabas 1, Hugo Loza 2; NorthWood — Maddox Brown 4, Bryce Knepp (defender) 1.
Corners: NorthWood 3, Concord 2.
Records: Concord 1-0 (1-0 NLC), NorthWood 0-1 (0-1 NLC).
JV: Concord 4, NorthWood 1. Goals: Concord — Anthony Ortiz Batista 2, Maxx Young, Brayan Nieto Lopez; NorthWood — Ben Bodach.