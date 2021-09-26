The IHSAA released the sectional pairings for both the boys and girls soccer postseasons Sunday night, setting the stage for what could be some memorable sectional tournaments in the area.
It’ll be a different setup to the tournament this year, at least in terms of how the regional is played. In recent years, regionals have been played in one day, with the two semifinal games in the morning and the championship game at night. The IHSAA went away from that format starting this year, though, in favor of a new setup.
Regional semifinal games will now be contested mid-week, with the girls’ games on Wednesday and boys’ games on Thursday. The host of these games will be the winners of the odd-numbered sectionals. For example, the winner of Class 2A, Sectional 20 sectional will play at the winner of Sectional 19.
Then, the regional finals will all take place on Saturday, with one location hosting both a girls and a boys game. This allows fans of a school to be able to go to one location should both their boys and girls soccer teams be playing in regional finals on the same day, which happened with Goshen back in 2014.
Perhaps the most loaded sectional from The Goshen News coverage area is the Class 3A boys one, which is hosted by Goshen this year. The home RedHawks will have to win three games if they want to be sectional champions, as they drew Concord in a first round matchup. The winner of that game plays the winner of the showdown between No. 11 Northridge and No. 6 Penn.
On the other side of the bracket, defending sectional champion, No. 8 Elkhart, draws Warsaw. Most of these teams have played against each other this season with varying results, which should make for a fun week of soccer at Goshen High School.
Sectionals begin the week of Oct. 4, with championship games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9. Full brackets for area teams are listed below.
2021 IHSAA BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL PAIRINGS — For Goshen News area teams
Notes:
—Full brackets are online at ihsaa.org.
—Rankings are based on the Sept. 20, 2021 coaches’ poll.
—Records are as of Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
—Dates/times for games have yet to be announced. This story will be updated online when those become available.
—Dates that boys games can be played on: Oct. 4, 6, 8, 9
—Dates that girls games can be played on: Oct. 4, 5, 7, 9
BOYS CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 4 AT GOSHEN
Match 1: No. 11 Northridge (9-5-1) vs. No. 5 Penn (12-2-2)
Match 2: Goshen (6-8-1) vs. Concord (6-6-2)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: No. 8 Elkhart (12-1) vs. Warsaw (11-4-1)
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
BOYS CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 20 AT WAWASEE
Match 1: Garrett (7-7) vs. NorthWood (5-7-2)
Match 2: Wawasee (4-9-1) vs. West Noble (10-4)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: Angola (3-6) vs. Lakeland (0-13)
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
BOYS CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW
Match 1: Bethany Christian (3-8) vs. Prairie Heights (3-9-1)
Match 2: No. 17 Westview (11-3) vs. Central Noble (6-5)
Match 3: Elkhart Christian Academy (7-5-1) vs. Match 1 winner
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
GIRLS CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTHRIDGE
Match 1: Goshen (8-5-1) vs. Northridge (5-7-4)
Match 2: No. 12 Penn (9-7-1) vs. Concord (6-8)
Match 3: Elkhart (4-1; record incomplete) vs. Match 1 winner
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
GIRLS CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 20 AT WEST NOBLE
Match 1: West Noble (4-6-1) vs. Angola (3-9)
Match 2: Wawasee (1-10-2) vs. DeKalb (7-5-1)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: NorthWood (8-3-1) vs. Lakeland (5-8)
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
GIRLS CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 36 AT WESTVIEW
Match 1: No. 13 Westview (10-1-3) vs. Central Noble (6-3-3)
Match 2: Bethany Christian (4-3-3) vs. Elkhart Christian (3-5)
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner
Match 4: Lakeland Christian Academy (3-7) vs. No. 18 Lakewood Park Christian (7-1-1)
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner
