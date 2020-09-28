The road to a third-straight sectional championship for the Northridge boys soccer team will be a daunting one this year.
The sectional brackets were revealed for both the boys and girls soccer postseasons Monday night, and the No. 5 (Class 3A) Raiders are going to have to run the gauntlet to win a sectional title. They play No. 17 Penn in its opening match, with the Kingsmen serving as the host of the sectional. If they survive Penn, they will play the winner of the match between Goshen and No. 9 Elkhart.
While Goshen isn’t ranked, they’ve shutout six-straight opponents, going 5-0-1 in that stretch.
The other two teams Sectional 4 are Warsaw and Concord.
No. 8 (Class 2A) NorthWood will also have to win three games in its sectional, as they drew Lakeland in the opening round of Sectional 20. The other opening round game is Wawasee against the host West Noble Chargers, who are also the defending sectional champions. Garrett and Angola round out the sectional.
In the Class 1A, Sectional 35 bracket, the host Westview Warriors will be tasked with winning three games to bring home hardware. They play Eastside in the opening round, with the winner of that game playing the winner of the Elkhart Christian-Central Noble game. Defending sectional champion, Bethany Christian, plays Prairie Heights in the other semifinal matchup.
GIRLS BRACKETS
The new Elkhart High School will host its first postseason action, as it serves host of the Class 3A, Sectional 4 in girls soccer. The first matchup is Northridge taking on Goshen. The winner of that will play the host Lions. The other semifinal is Concord vs. Penn. All games will be played on the West campus, which is the old Elkhart Memorial.
In Class 2A Sectional 20 at Wawasee, the only ranked team is No. 9 DeKalb. The host Warriors won’t play until the semifinals against NorthWood. Angola vs. Lakeland and West Noble vs. DeKalb are the two opening round games.
Finally, the Class 1A, Sectional 36 will be contested at Elkhart Christian. The defending sectional champ, Bethany Christian, will start the action with an opening round game against Central Noble. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Westview-Lakeland Christian winner in the semifinal. The other semifinal match will be ECA vs. Lakewood Park Christian.
2020 BOYS AND GIRLS SOCCER SECTIONAL DRAW
BOYS:
Class 3A, Sectional 4 @ Penn (last year’s winner: Northridge)
- Quarterfinal 1: Goshen vs. Elkhart, Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 2: Penn vs. Northridge, Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Goshen/Elkhart winner vs. Penn/Northridge winner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Concord vs. Warsaw, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 @ West Noble (last year’s winner: West Noble)
- Quarterfinal 1: NorthWood vs. Lakeland, Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 2: Wawasee vs. West Noble, Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: NorthWood/Lakeland winner vs. Wawasee/West Noble winner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Garrett vs. Angola, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
Class A, Sectional 35 @ Westview (last year’s winner: Bethany Christian)
- Quarterfinal 1: Eastside vs. Westview, Monday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 2: Elkhart Christian vs. Central Noble, Monday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Eastside/Westview winner vs. ECA/Central Noble winner, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Bethany Christian vs. Prairie Heights, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
GIRLS:
Class 3A, Sectional 4 at Elkhart, West campus (last year’s winner: Penn)
- Quarterfinal 1: Northridge vs. Goshen, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Concord vs. Penn, Thursday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Elkhart vs. Northridge/Goshen winner, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 at Wawasee (last year’s winner: DeKalb)
- Quarterfinal 1: Angola vs. Lakeland, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 2: DeKalb vs. West Noble, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Angola/Lakeland winner vs. DeKalb/West Noble winner, Thursday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Wawasee vs. NorthWood, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m.
Class A, Sectional 36 at ECA (last year’s winner: Bethany Christian)
- Quarterfinal 1: Bethany Christian vs. Central Noble, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 2: Westview vs. Lakeland Christian, Tuesday, Oct. 6 7 p.m.
- Semifinal 1: Bethany/Central Noble winner vs. Westview/LCA winner, Thursday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m.
- Semifinal 2: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
- Final: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2 p.m.
