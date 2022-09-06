GOSHEN — In two key Hoosier Plains Conference soccer games, it was Bethany Christian prevailing in both Tuesday against their county rivals in Elkhart Christian Academy.
The Bruins won the girls soccer contest 6-1, while the boys’ game saw the home Bethany Christian squad need overtime to outlast the Eagles, 2-1. The two victories kept the respective Bethany soccer teams unbeaten in HPC contests.
BOYS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2, ECA 1 (OT)
There was plenty of dramatics in the nightcap Tuesday, especially near the end of the game.
After a scoreless first 65 minutes of play, it seemed all signs pointed towards going to overtime without a goal. That changed, though, as with 13:26 remaining in the game, Bruins junior Shemaya Magatti received a crossing pass from a teammate, put a right-footed shot on it and found the back of the net to put the home team ahead, sending the crowd into an eruption.
ECA would not go away however, as just over three minutes later, they would tie it on a goal from Luke Schramm. The senior used his size to power his way through the Bethany defense, ultimately finding some daylight and scoring to knot it up at one with 10:09 showing on the game clock.
No more goals were scored in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The Bruins would take the lead for good in the first seven-minute extra session, as senior Justin Thomas got free and scored with 1:42 left in the first half of overtime.
By rule, a second, seven-minute overtime still had to be played. While ECA tried to find an equalizer, the Bruins’ defense was stout and held them scoreless.
ECA drops to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in conference contests. The Eagles had won its first six contests of the season before suffering losses to New Prairie Saturday and then Bethany Christian Tuesday night.
“We’re a strong team,” ECA boys soccer coach Brandon McLemore said. “We’re playing well. We show areas of being complete in some ways that we didn’t a few years ago. We’ve got to get stronger still and improve some of those basics.”
It was an important win for No. 13 (Class 1A) Bethany, who improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in HPC contests.
“We’re still kind of growing as a team,” Bethany Christian boys soccer coach Janzen said. “We have a big freshmen group. We return nine starters, but we’re still figuring out some things. We’ve had some injuries, so we’re figuring out who’s best at which position. I keep telling the guys: we just need to be playing our best soccer by October. (Tuesday) was a good test and a good challenge for us to break down a defensive team.”
GIRLS: BETHANY CHRISTIAN 6, ECA 1
Once Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus got rolling, they were hard to stop Tuesday.
The duo combined for all six Bruin goals — four from Willems and two from Stoltzfus — in the victory over ECA.
“We kind of made some adjustments, as far as we flip-flopped Mariah and Zoe,” said Bethany Christian girls soccer coach Hank Willems. “They each give a team a different look. Once we got the early one, we kind of exploited their high line and had some opportunities. Fortunately, we finished a couple pretty quickly in a row and we got the momentum.”
Afterwards, ECA coach Joel Badskey took blame for the loss.
“This one’s on me,” Badskey said. “I thought I had a good scheme. We got off a lot of good shots. I don’t know what the final shot count was, but I feel like we had similar number of shots as they did. It just wasn’t the same quality (of shots); that was the difference in the game. We made a couple of mistakes on defense, but that has to do with how I set things up. I took some risks and they didn’t pay off. My girls played hard.”
Bethany ended up out-shooting ECA, 10-9, in the game.
The Eagles (1-4, 0-1 HPC) actually controlled the pace of the game for the first 15-20 minutes, as they had multiple shots come within inches of going into the back of the net. None would cross the line, though, keeping the game scoreless.
Willems then had tallies with 12:06 and 10:11 remaining to go in the first half to get the scoring started for the home team. Stoltzfus added one with 8:14 to go to give the game its 3-0 halftime score.
Stoltzfus scored less than three minutes into the second half to make it 4-0. Willems then put two in the back of the net at 26:20 and 23:50 remaining to complete the scoring for the Bruins.
ECA prevented the shutout with a goal courtesy of sophomore Neveah Jones with two minutes to go in the contest.
Bethany Christian improves to 3-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the HPC with the win.
“Kolette Kern played a really solid game,” Hank Willems said. “Mariam Ilyuk, our freshman, has some real speed. She’s just finding her way — she just scored her first goal the other day against West Noble. We’re starting to have other girls that are getting chances, and we’re going to need to have them do some scoring. We just can’t rely on Zoe and Mariah.”