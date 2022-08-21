GOSHEN – Following an extensive construction process that broke ground in May of 2021, the new athletic complex at Bethany Christian hosted a soccer doubleheader Saturday.
While construction on the complex isn’t completely finished yet, it was hard to miss the impressive new additions on the other side of the train tracks within Bethany’s campus.
A new pavilion greets those entering the complex, and an upgraded concession stand and restroom building sits just a short walk away upon entering.
A quick glance to the right, and the new soccer facility is hard to miss for spectators. A new field, bleachers and a plus-sized press box are most noticeable, while a new scoreboard can be seen in the distance as well.
“Everything is really nice,” Bethany Christian girls soccer head coach and school principal Hank Willems said. “From the bleachers to the lighting, everything’s better. Our lighting especially was horrible before, but now we’ve added some nice LED lights. I think it’s going to be a nicer opportunity for our fans to enjoy a game now too. … As principal, I’m really excited with what (the complex) is going to bring to our school.”
“We’re happy to see these new facilities,” Bethany Christian boys soccer coach Tony Janzen added. “I think the old facilities were outdated, and I think the guys have been really looking forward to playing at home here. We’ve been playing our home games at Goshen College, so it’s been over a year since we’ve been able to play on campus. We’re really eager to play this season on this new pitch.”
Surrounding the soccer field is a track painted blue that’s ready to host track events starting spring 2023.
By the time next season begins, every track and field event will be happening at Bethany for the first time in a very long time.
“This is going to be a very nice facility to host track,” Chupp said. “For a small school, this is one of the best track facilities you’re going to have. It’s going to be beautiful.”
While a lot of the complex is usable now, there are still a number of projects still to be completed.
The baseball facility is still in the middle of undergoing extensive changes, even with the press box having already been finished. According to Chupp, work on the field, renovated dugouts and a brand new batting cage are additions still to be added in the near future.
Additionally, the soccer field for the middle school teams hasn’t been finished yet, and neither has the softball field.
An extensive amount of landscaping in and around the complex still has to be completed as well.
Chupp hopes all of the remaining projects will be finished at some point in 2023.
“It’s interesting, because I’ve been kind of impatient about the process at times,” Chupp said. “I just see what’s not quite finished out here, but the people who are coming out here for the first time are kind of blown away by it. They think the complex is beautiful.”
The already-finished changes – which includes brand new tennis courts on campus that were completed this summer – are high class for a school the size of Bethany.
Once the complex is completely finished, it’s going to help shape what should be a bright future for Bruins athletics.
“It’s important,” said Chupp of the complex. “Athletics, as a whole, is an important part of our education. Because of that, we want to be able to provide our athletes with first-class facilities. And having these facilities just really increases the excitement around sports, and the (athletes) feel it.”
BRUINS HOST SOCCER DOUBLEHEADER
Helping introduce some of the upgrades were a pair of soccer games being played at Bethany Saturday evening.
In front of an impressive crowd, both teams had the chance to showcase themselves on their brand new field.
The girls played first against Jimtown, getting an impressive effort from junior Zoe Willems. She’d go on to score all three goals for Bethany in the contest, but the Jimmies eventually spoiled the festivities for the Bruins with a 5-3 victory.
In the boys game that followed, the Bruins blanked Lakeland Christian Academy, 3-0, highlighted by a pair of goals from senior Jordan Ross Richer.
Both coaches obviously felt differently after each game, but both could agree that playing on campus again was a welcomed experience.
“Even though it was close, we still had to pack everything up and take a bus every time,” said Hank Willems of traveling to Goshen College for games last season. “It’s nice that it’s more relaxed after school, and I think it’s a great opportunity for our girls to not be in such a rush now.”
“The guys just feel more comfortable out here,” Janzen added. “We practice out here, and the field’s in great shape. We’re excited to have the opportunity to play quite a few home games here (this season).”