Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.