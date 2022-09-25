The sectional pairings for the upcoming boys and girls soccer tournaments were released Sunday night.
Sectionals are scheduled to be played from Oct. 3-6, with finals set for Saturday, Oct. 8.
Regional semifinals will then be played either Wed., Oct 12 or Thursday, Oct. 13, with regional championship games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15. The semistate games will be on Oct. 22, and the six state title games will be played across Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29.
Below are the sectional pairings for schools in The Goshen News coverage area. Full brackets can be found online at ihsaa.org.
BOYS SOCCER — 2022 AREA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Note: All rankings reflective of the Sept. 19 ISCA poll. Records are reflective of games played through Sept. 24. Times and dates of games will be updated when that information is made available.
Class 3A, Sectional 4 at Elkhart (7 teams; games played at West Campus)
Game 1: Northridge (8-4-2) vs. Plymouth (7-5-2)
Game 2: Concord (6-2-5) vs. East Noble (4-10)
Game 3: No. 13 Goshen (10-2-3) vs. Mishawaka (full record unknown; 0-6 in NLC games)
Game 4: No. 16 Elkhart (9-3-1) vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 at Angola (6 teams)
Game 1: No. 20 NorthWood (7-4-2) vs. Lakeland (6-8-1)
Game 2: West Noble (8-7) vs. Wawasee (6-7-1)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Angola (7-5-1) vs. Garrett (2-10-1)
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 35 at Elkhart Christian Academy (5 teams)
Game 1: No. 11 Bethany Christian (7-7) vs. SB Trinity at Greenlawn (1-6-1)
Game 2: ECA (9-5-1) vs. LaVille (2-7-1)
Game 3: Lakeland Christian Academy (6-8) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 36 at Central Noble (5 teams)
Game 1: No. 1 Westview (12-1-1) vs. Central Noble (1-9)
Game 2: No. 15 Blackhawk Christian (9-4-1) vs. Prairie Heights (0-14-1)
Game 3: Lakewood Park Christian (4-7-2) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER — 2022 AREA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
Class 3A, Sectional 4 at Goshen (5 teams)
Game 1: Concord (3-9-2) vs. Northridge (4-6-4)
Game 2: Goshen (12-3) vs. Plymouth (2-9-2)
Game 3: Elkhart (4-5-3) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 19 at South Bend Riley (5 teams)
Game 1: John Glenn (6-4) vs. SB Clay (0-4)
Game 2: No. 3 Mishawaka Marian (13-1-1) vs. SB Riley (1-7)
Game 3: Jimtown (5-5-1) vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 2 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 at NorthWood (6 teams)
Game 1: West Noble (2-9-2) vs. East Noble (2-9-2)
Game 2: No. 15 NorthWood (9-3-2) vs. Wawasee (1-10-3)
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Angola (7-7) vs. Lakeland (5-7-1)
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 2 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 36 at Westview (4 teams)
Game 1: No. 13 Westview (11-2-2) vs. Central Noble (6-2-3)
Game 2: Bethany Christian (5-8-1) vs. ECA (6-6-1)
Championship: Sat., Oct. 8, 2 p.m.