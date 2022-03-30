MIDDLEBURY — Jack Moore always felt like he could be a Division-I runner.
Now, he’ll get the chance to do that.
The Northridge senior signed his letter of intent with the University of Louisville Wednesday, officially making him apart of the incoming freshman class for the ACC school. Moore will be joining a young Cardinals cross country roster that will see nine of its 12 runners from last year return for the 2022 season.
Moore will also run track for the school as well.
“When I went down on my visit, I enjoyed the campus,” Moore said. “I also enjoyed the environment of the team; like, how they interacted with each other. It was really positive. And also, the coaches are just really nice. I can trust them and they’re just really fun and encouraging to me.”
It was an interesting collegiate process for Moore. After strong freshman and sophomore campaigns, he suffered an injury during his junior cross country season in the fall of 2020. This hampered some of the trajectory he had been on coming off a summer where he said he dedicated a lot more time to the sport than in year’s past.
“Freshman and sophomore years were good years for me … it was mostly I would miss a run here or there, or I’d stay up late, or I wouldn’t eat right like the coaches told me to,” Moore said. “I started doing everything they said junior year and I started getting really, really good in the summer.”
Moore was healed up by the time last spring’s track season came along, and he shined because of it. He broke a 44-year-old Goshen Sectional record in the 3,200-meter run, winning the title with a time of 9:18.08. He followed that up with a second-place finish in the event at the regional and a sixth-place showing at state.
After the track season came to a close, Moore said he started receiving contact from Division-II and Division-III schools. He also started sending his info out to Division-I schools as well, he said.
Riding the success of the track season, Moore parlayed that into a strong senior cross country campaign this past fall. He set a new school record time of 15:24 during a race at Warsaw before winning sectional and regional titles at Ox Bow Park. He then finished second at semistate before taking eighth at the state meet, earning him all-state honors in the process.
It was after the state cross country meet where Moore really started talking with Louisville assistant coach Eric Heins.
“I just immediately knew that he was a positive guy,” said Moore of Heins. “He has a history at (Northern Arizona University), which is one of the best running schools in the nation. I just trust him, and by the beginning of this indoor track season, I pretty much already knew where I was going.”
Now, Moore is gearing up for his final track season as a high school student. He’s already had a successful start to the spring, taking second in the 3,200-meter run at the indoor Hoosier State Relays Finals this past weekend in Bloomington. For him, though, the goal is to be back on Indiana University’s campus the first weekend of June, competing for the IHSAA state title in the event.
“I definitely know that my coaches aren’t going to have me race a lot so I can save my legs and stuff,” Moore said. “I just don’t want to lose again.”
Moore said he plans on studying psychology and business at Louisville, with the hopes of one day being a psychiatrist.
