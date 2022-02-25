Longtime Concord track and cross country coach Dave Juday is officially retiring after more than three decades at the school, according to a press release from the school Thursday.
The release read, in full: "Dave Juday has announced his retirement as Girls Cross Country Head Coach at Concord High School ending a 32 year career on the Concord coaching staff. He informed his team of his decision on February 23, 2022.
Juday was initially hired as a boys track assistant coach during the 1990-91 school year. He became Girls Cross Country Head Coach in 1999 and served in that capacity for 23 years. He was also Boys Cross Country Head Coach for five seasons (2000-2004) and Boys Track Head Coach for ten seasons (1998-2007). He has also served as a girls track assistant coach at various times in his career.
During his time as Boys Track Head Coach, Juday coached Daniel Martin to a state championship (1999) and two state runner-up finishes (1998, 2000) in the 300 meter hurdles. He also coached two 4 x 400 meter relay teams (2000, 2002) to top five finishes at the state meet. Both of those relay teams included current Concord boys track head coach CJ Shafer.
During his 23 year tenure as girls Cross Country Head Coach from 1999-2021, his teams amassed a record of 117-123. Juday was just the fourth coach in program history, having led the program for 23 of its 38 years of existence.
Concord Athletic Director Dave Preheim said, 'Dave has had a lengthy career at Concord serving in four separate programs between boys and girls track and boys and girls cross country. In fact, is currently our longest tenured head coach. He is also the only coach currently on staff to have coached a state champion. We hate to lose his level experience and expertise, as he has probably forgotten more about running than most of us will ever know! However, he has certainly earned the opportunity to enjoy retirement, a more relaxing schedule, and fewer days outside in the cold and rain! We wish him the absolute best!'"
A search for Juday's replacement is underway.
