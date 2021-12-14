GOSHEN — Two of the best runners in the Northern Lakes Conference will be continuing their careers at Grace College.
Goshen senior Cole Johnston and NorthWood senior Brady Hunsberger both committed to the Lancers in the last month, with Hunsberger signing his letter of intent in early December and Johnston signing his Tuesday.
“We are definitely good friends, and he’s such a good kid,” said Johnston of his and Hunsberger’s relationship. “It’s just fun racing him, and I’m excited to be his teammate after competing against him for four years.”
Grace is part of the Crossroads League which features other area colleges like Goshen College and Bethel. It’s men’s cross country team is coming off a strong fall season that saw them qualify for the NAIA National Championship meet, finishing 22nd as a team. The Lancers also won the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship in both men’s and women’s cross country this fall.
JOHNSTON EXCITED TO BE A LANCER
Johnston has been one of the more consistent runners in the state the past two seasons, earning All-State honors at the last two state meets. He’s the only boys runner from the Northern Lakes Conference who can claim that face, finishing 13th in 2020 and 18th in 2021.
“It definitely means a lot because it shows that my work paid off,” said Johnston of earning All-State twice. “That was a definitely a goal of mine, getting back-to-back all-states, coming into the year. I think when you look at (Goshen senior Drew Hogan) and (Northridge senior Jack Moore) and (Concord senior Anthony Roberts) and all of the good guys around here, to say I was the only one to be back-to-back all-state is very cool.”
Johnston said part of the reason why he chose Grace was because of the sports management program the school offers. The senior wants to work in the sports industry in some capacity after college, and he felt that Grace offered him the best opportunity to do that.
“We’re looking to build a championship-caliber team at a small Christian college, we’re looking to make history and we’re looking at, ‘Hey, what do we need to be in position to win NAIA’s?’ … Cole fits the bill there, from the standpoint of being an all-state runner and an Indiana All-Star,” Grace coach Jake Poyner said. “Just what he’s done here (at Goshen) fits and we’re just excited about him, competitively.”
Johnston had many people to thank for helping him in his college decision making process.
“I would like to thank my family and friends especially, along with the coaches and my teammates,” Johnston said. “Just everyone that helped me make the choice and just a lot of people in my life that I’m thankful for to help me choose because it was a hard choice for me. It’s nice to be able to rely on so many people to help me choose.”
HUNSBERGER WORK ETHIC LEADS HIM TO LANCERS
While Hunsberger has been a strong cross country runner for NorthWood, he enjoys competing in track more. He had a successful junior campaign on the track this past spring, qualifying for the state meet in the 1,600-meter run. He went on to finish 22nd overall at the meet with a time of 4:30.91, and he hopes to grow on that this spring.
“Me and my coach, Mark Mikel, we’ve been talking, and I think I’m going to shoot for the mile record at NorthWood next year,” Hunsberger said. The record is currently 4:15. “Just want to see how much time I can improve on, get faster but also enjoy my last season as a high schooler.”
Hunsberger mentioned he will study business at Grace. He also said the main reason why he chose the school was because of his comfortability with Poyner and the Lancers team as a whole.
“When I went and visited there, coach Poyner had the coaching style that I really liked,” Hunsberger said. “He’s very personal with you and wants you to grow as more than just an athlete, but an individual as well. I liked that the college was close to home, but also it didn’t feel like it was in my backyard, which was a big part. Guys on their team, I clicked with more than other guys on other teams I visited with. It was just the right fit for me.”
Poyner likes Hunsberger for many of the same reasons why he recruited Johnston as well.
“Great family, great character; down-to-Earth, honest dude who’s really hard working — almost one of those guys you have to hold back at times,” Poyner said. “… That translates right over to where we want to be in the Crossroads League, where we want to be in the (NCCAA) and then at the NAIA level.”
